Idaho County, ID

Missing Idaho hunters, including 11-year-old, found

On October 22, 2022, around 7:00 PM, Idaho County received a call regarding three missing hunters. Two of them were in the 40s and one was an 11-year-old. They were last known to be in the Jackson Creek area off of French Creek Road and the Warren Wagon Road. The...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Driver Hospitalized After Early Morning Crash on Grangeville's Main Street

GRANGEVILLE - Idaho State Police are investigating an incident involving a single vehicle that occurred at approximately 1:43 a.m. Wednesday in Grangeville. Police say a 2014 GMC Savana was traveling westbound on Main Street between Idaho Street and B Street. The driver, a 20-year-old male from Washington, lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder. The vehicle struck a large light pole in front of the Cloninger's Marketplace. The vehicle then came back on the roadway, still continuing westbound, crossed over the center of the roadway and went off the left shoulder. It sideswiped a tree and collided with the Inland Title and Escrow Building.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Man dead after truck crosses line, slams into oncoming vehicle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 7:24 a.m. on Oct. 24, south of Grangeville, in Idaho County. The crash occurred on US Highway 95 at milepost 233. The driver of a 2000 Toyota Tundra...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Home Near Kamiah a Total Loss in Friday Evening Fire

KAMIAH - Just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched to the area of Woodland Road and Old Town Road, near Kamiah, for a structure fire. First arriving units found heavy fire at the front of the structure, and due the structure type as well as materials in the structure, the fire rapidly progressed.
KAMIAH, ID
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County

The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
Power Outage Planned for Pierce, Weippe Area October 29

PIERCE - Approximately 699 Avista and 697 Clearwater Power customers in Pierce, Weippe, and the surrounding area will experience a power outage starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Customers who will be impacted by the outage will be notified. The work will be...
PIERCE, ID
