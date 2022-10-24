Read full article on original website
Three Hunters Reported Missing in Idaho County Successfully Located, Led Back to Cabin
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, October 22 at around 7:00 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a call regarding three missing hunters. According to the report, the individuals, two of which were in their 40's and one 11-year-old, were last known to be in the Jackson Creek area off of French Creek Road and the Warren Wagon Road.
Driver Hospitalized After Early Morning Crash on Grangeville's Main Street
GRANGEVILLE - Idaho State Police are investigating an incident involving a single vehicle that occurred at approximately 1:43 a.m. Wednesday in Grangeville. Police say a 2014 GMC Savana was traveling westbound on Main Street between Idaho Street and B Street. The driver, a 20-year-old male from Washington, lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder. The vehicle struck a large light pole in front of the Cloninger's Marketplace. The vehicle then came back on the roadway, still continuing westbound, crossed over the center of the roadway and went off the left shoulder. It sideswiped a tree and collided with the Inland Title and Escrow Building.
Icy Roads and Weather Conditions a Factor in Single Vehicle Crash on US95 Tuesday Morning in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, ID - The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says icy roads and weather conditions were a contributing factor in a single vehicle crash on US95 in Lewis County Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police responded to...
Twice Arrested and Released Suspect who Skipped Court Date is Back in Custody
LEWISTON - An arrest warrant was issued last week after a four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, failed to appear in court. Lewiston Police located and...
Reubens Man Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Head-On Crash on US95 Monday Morning
GRANGEVILLE - On the morning of Monday, October 24 at approximately 7:24 a.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on US95 near milepost 233, south of Grangeville in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 42-year-old man from Reubens, ID,...
Man Arrested In Idaho County for Domestic Battery in Front of a Child
KAMIAH - On October 19, 2022, around 3:10 PM, Idaho County Dispatch took a call regarding a civil protection order violation and an assault that had occurred in the Kamiah area. Deputies responded and spoke with the female victim, who had visible injuries. Benjamin Lester, age 34, of Kamiah, was...
Out-of-State Hunters Located and Brought Back to Vehicle by Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit
IDAHO COUNTY - At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, Idaho County Dispatch received a call from International Emergency Response Communications Center regarding an SOS activation that was coming from the West Lake Creek drainage. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, after receiving the...
Idaho's September Unemployment Rate Up Slightly to 2.8%, Clearwater County (6.5%) has Highest Unemployment Rate in State
BOISE - In the month of September 2022, Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped slightly from 2.7% in August to 2.8% in September. This marks the eighth consecutive month that the Gem State unemployment rate has been below 3%. Latah (2.7%) and Nez Perce (2.9%) counties accounted for the lowest...
Idaho Voters Have Until October 28 to Request Absentee Ballots
LEWISTON - Friday, October 28, 2022, is the last day applications for mail-out absentee ballots may be received by county clerks in Idaho for the November 8, 2022 General election. By law, all applications must be received by the Auditor’s Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 28.
Home Near Kamiah a Total Loss in Friday Evening Fire
KAMIAH - Just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched to the area of Woodland Road and Old Town Road, near Kamiah, for a structure fire. First arriving units found heavy fire at the front of the structure, and due the structure type as well as materials in the structure, the fire rapidly progressed.
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Power Outage Planned for Pierce, Weippe Area October 29
PIERCE - Approximately 699 Avista and 697 Clearwater Power customers in Pierce, Weippe, and the surrounding area will experience a power outage starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Customers who will be impacted by the outage will be notified. The work will be...
