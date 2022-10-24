GRANGEVILLE - Idaho State Police are investigating an incident involving a single vehicle that occurred at approximately 1:43 a.m. Wednesday in Grangeville. Police say a 2014 GMC Savana was traveling westbound on Main Street between Idaho Street and B Street. The driver, a 20-year-old male from Washington, lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder. The vehicle struck a large light pole in front of the Cloninger's Marketplace. The vehicle then came back on the roadway, still continuing westbound, crossed over the center of the roadway and went off the left shoulder. It sideswiped a tree and collided with the Inland Title and Escrow Building.

