News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
Long COVID could be linked to a totally different (and common) virus, new study finds
Nearly 20% of American adults who have had COVID report having long COVID symptoms after their infection resolves. A number of factors may increase the risk of someone developing long COVID, aside from catching COVID itself. They include having asthma, Type 2 diabetes, or autoimmune conditions, and being female. Now...
WebMD
Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness
Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find gene mutations in scleroderma patients that could point to new treatments
Researchers have uncovered cancer-like genetic mutations in the affected cells of people with scleroderma, pointing the way to potential new ways to treat the debilitating and sometimes fatal skin and connective tissue disease. "Of all rheumatic diseases, scleroderma has the worst outcomes," says lead investigator Mohamed Osman, rheumatologist and assistant...
News-Medical.net
What is the association of self-reported post-vaccination symptoms with anti–SARS-CoV-2 antibody response?
In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers investigated the association of symptoms after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination with antibody responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273, are associated with systemic and local symptoms....
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
CNET
Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Will Cost Up to $130 Per Dose
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer BioNTech, which developed the first COVID vaccine approved in the United States, is planning to sell doses for $110 to $130 once the US government ceases paying for the shots, the company said Friday. Pfizer also said, though, that most people won't pay out of pocket.
News-Medical.net
Harmless group of bacteria linked with increased risk of death in patients with end-stage renal disease
A big group of bacteria found in our soil, our water and our showerheads are harmless for most of us, but a new study indicates they are associated with an increased risk of dying in individuals whose kidneys have failed. In what appears to be the first study of its...
hcplive.com
IBD Patients Maintain Antibodies 6 Months Following COVID-19 Vaccination
In a late-breaking abstract, the investigators compared antibody levels at month 6 compared to month 1. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) maintain levels of antibodies up to 6 months following 3 or 4 doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses. A team, led by Mazen Almasry, MBBS, University of Wisconsin...
aao.org
Younger age at diagnosis increases ocular complications in pediatric idiopathic CAU
Review of: Clinical course and outcome in pediatric idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis. Kouwenberg C, Wennink R, Shahabi M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, September 2022. In a cohort study, children with idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis (iCAU) diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to have long-term ocular complications...
Albany Herald
Monkeypox has 'tragic' outcomes in patients with HIV, CDC report finds
Monkeypox can have "devastating outcomes" on severely immunocompromised patients such as those with untreated HIV, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New research published Wednesday in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report examined clinical case data for 57 patients hospitalized with monkeypox complications and found...
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
contagionlive.com
Evaluating the Safety in Hepatitis B Vaccines
Investigators examined the profiles of the HepB-CPG vaccine and HepB-alum vaccines to study the onset of select immune-mediated diseases, herpes zoster, or anaphylaxis. According to a study conducted last year, the number of Americans and foreign born people living in the United States estimated to have chronic hepatitis B is 2.4 million.1.
Albany Herald
The biggest health insurance mysteries, and how to decode them
Whether you're getting kicked off your parent's health insurance plan or have been doing open enrollment for years, navigating health insurance jargon can be daunting. Information about a plan's coverage isn't always transparent. Nor is there one right answer, since the best plan for you can depend on your health status and needs, said Dr. Renuka Tipirneni, an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School.
NASDAQ
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
hcplive.com
Ramy Mahmoud, MD: Phase 3 Trials for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Treatment
During a recent interview regarding Re-Open-1 and Re-Open-2 trials, Dr. Mahmoud described a new treatment device for chronic rhinosinusitis patients. In an interview with HCPLive, Ramy Mahmoud, MD, preventative medicine specialist and President of Optinose, Inc., discussed the results of recent clinical trials for the treatment of acute exacerbations of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
cancerhealth.com
New Lymphoma Drug Shows Promise in Clinical Trials
Follicular lymphoma is a slow-growing cancer that occurs when the body produces abnormal B cells that form clumps, or “follicles,” in the lymph nodes. Like T cells, B cells are a type of white blood cell integral to the immune system. Unlike T cells, which attack the body’s own cells when they become infected or cancerous, B cells produce antibodies that target invading bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.
