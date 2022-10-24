Read full article on original website
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Colorado
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
5 Colorado Towns Named As Most Magical Winter Wonderlands in the U.S.
Skiing, sleigh rides, and all-around good cheer can all be enjoyed in Colorado. A new listing by Trips to Discover has ranked the 50 most magical winter wonderlands in the U.S. with 5 Colorado towns making appearances. Winter in Colorado is So Much Fun. There is an abundance of activities...
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
Two of top three 'spookiest resort towns' located in Colorado
In a state filled with abandoned mining towns and a gritty past, it's not hard to believe that some spots can deliver big on the creepy vibes. According to slopesports blog In The Snow, two of the spookiest ski resort towns around are located in Colorado. Topping their list of...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Colorado
Food Network crafted a list for those wanting thrills and chills for their dining experience.
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
fowlertribune.com
‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado”: Rocky Ford business earns prestigious title
The Colorado Chamber announced Friday that the SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies has been named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022. The award was presented at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Study Reveals the Top 5 Best Fast Food Chains in Colorado
Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Ghost at Colorado’s Barr Lake Known to Throw Sucker Punches
You've undoubtedly heard of several Colorado hauntings, but have you ever heard of one where the spirits actually physically assault people? This was reported at a house near Colorado's Barr Lake. In this case, the ghost throws punches. Even worse, they're sucker punches. The Haunting of Barr Lake, Colorado. The...
Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?
I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
