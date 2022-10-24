ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
K99

Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?

Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
94.3 The X

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
94.3 The X

Study Reveals the Top 5 Best Fast Food Chains in Colorado

Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
94.3 The X

Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
