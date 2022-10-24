ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

KOLD-TV

Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in 2023. Twain revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Phoenix next year. She will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets can be purchased HERE. The tour...
KOLD-TV

Innings Festival lineup for 2023 features Green Day, Weezer and Eddie Vedder

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular Tempe music festival is returning to the Valley in February, and its 2023 lineup makes it a ca n’t-miss event!. Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park has Green Day and Eddie Vedder headlining, with performances featuring Weezer, The Revivalists, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. Organizers also announced a number of baseball greats with the likes of Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, MIke Cameron and Dontrelle Willis.
KOLD-TV

Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 in west Phoenix, DPS says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
KOLD-TV

Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility

WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their Waddell RV storage facility on Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies searched the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage near 143rd Avenue and Litchfield Road, right off Northern Parkway. Deputies had been investigating the business for over a year because the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.
