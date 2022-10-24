ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred

George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
Us Weekly

Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know the Country Star’s 11 Siblings

9 to 5! Dolly Rebecca Parton is a country music legend with an iconic platinum blonde hairdo — and one of 11 siblings. The “Jolene” singer was born on January 19, 1946, to Avie Lee Parton and Robert Lee Parton and rose to fame in the 1960s through various solo records and duets with Porter Wagoner including “The Last Thing on My Mind.”
OK! Magazine

'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier's Cause Of Death Revealed

Heartland star Robert Cormier has tragically died at the age of 33. The beloved actor played new love interest Finn Cotter during the last two seasons of the long-running drama that premiered in 2007.According to his obituary, Cormier passed away on Friday, September 23. And while his cause of death was not originally known, his sister Stephanie revealed that the actor had succumb to injuries sustained in a serious fall.Cormier's obituary noted he would be remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother" who "had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."KATIE COURIC...
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
musictimes.com

Linda Thompson Reacts To Non-Inclusion in 'Elvis' Film, After She 'Saved His Life 12 Times'

Linda Thompson admits with a sardonic smirk that she "certainly understands how to pick men." She lost her virginity to Elvis Presley - the memory of his kiss is still vivid 45 years after his death - and nursed him through his addiction. She was with him actually on his "dying years" even though he did not know he was dying -- but was not acknowledged on the new "Elvis documentary."
TVLine

Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Reality Star Survives But A Singer Goes Home On Michael Bublé Night

It’s another Let’s Promote Michael Bublé night on Dancing with the Stars. Look at the sultry songster open the show with a bunch of sequin-clad ladies shaking their booties around the boffo Bublé! It’s a repeat visit for the Canadian crooner: he performed in seasons 9 and 16 while couples have danced to his songbook oodles of times over the years. Why not do it one more time, but on Disney+? And since you’re here, Mr. Bublé, can you help out the judges, too? The show would be happy to talk up your latest album Higher! Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. The Jersey...
TVLine

Beauty and the Beast: Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts Among 6 Additions to ABC Special

Two iconic staples of Beauty and the Beast‘s dining room are coming to life at ABC. Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and country music vet Shania Twain are among six cast additions to the network’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast anniversary special, TVLine has learned. Short will play the French candlestick Lumière in the special, while Twain will appear as the beloved teapot Mrs. Potts, a role originally held by the late Angela Lansbury. They’ll be joined by David Alan Grier (The Cool Kids) as clock Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji (The Magicians) as Gaston’s sidekick LeFou, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as...

