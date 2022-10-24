ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salad restaurant Chopt coming to east Cobb

Pictured is a rendering of the new Chopt restaurant in east Cobb, located at 4250 Roswell Rd, Suite 630, at the intersection of Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads.

Popular salad brand Chopt will open a new east Cobb store next month.

Located at 4250 Roswell Rd, Suite 630, at the intersection of Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads, the store will open on Nov. 9.

"As a testament to Chopt’s dedication to crafting salads, wraps and bowls with the highest quality ingredients, Chopt carefully selects partners that share similar values on mindful sourcing and authentic flavors for their rotating menus, providing guests an opportunity to taste ingredients from around the world," the company said in a release about the opening of the east Cobb store, along with another in Peachtree Corners.

According to the release, the two locations will open with Chopt’s collaboration menu with Zia Hatch Chile Company, which features peak season, naturally preserved Hatch chiles from the "Chile Capital of the World,” in Hatch Valley, New Mexico.

“At Chopt, it’s our goal to get people excited to eat salads through creative ingredients and 18+ shockingly delicious dressings,” said Colin McCabe, co-founder of Chopt. “With this expansion into Peachtree Corners and East Cobb, we now have six restaurants in the Atlanta area for even more folks to experience our thoughtful menu creations, inspired ingredient selections and hand-selected artisan partners.”

As is tradition, the day before each opening Chopt celebrates Chopt Gives Day, a day of giving where 100% of proceeds are donated to a local nonprofit to make a positive impact in the community the restaurant serves. The east Cobb store will partner with HOPE Atlanta to support their mission to provide an individualized approach and resources for future stability to Georgians struggling with housing and food insecurity.

Guests are invited to dine in, order online or through the Chopt app to support Chopt Gives Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

