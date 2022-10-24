ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNX 1070 News Radio

Talent agency CAA drops Kanye West as client: report

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdWbS_0ikmflk100

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Talent agency CAA has stopped representing rapper Kanye West as the rapper faces backlash for anti-Semitic comments he made.

The Los Angeles Times cited a source “with knowledge of the situation” who said the agency cut ties with the rapper earlier this month. The talent agency has yet to make a publicly statement.

Other talent agencies, including WME and UTA – have voiced their support to end their relationship with the rapper.

Jeremy Zimmer, the CEO of UTA sent a companywide email on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter , in which he wrote, “we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-Semitism. Please support the boycott of Kanye West.”

CAA joins the ranks of other top businesses, including Balenciaga , J.P.
Morgan and Gap who announced it is parting ways with West.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, was locked out of his accounts on Twitter and Instagram after he said he would go “Death Con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

In an episode of the podcast, Drink Champs, West said, I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”

Since then, there have been growing calls for the shoe company to drop the rapper.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Passes On Representing Kanye West After Rapper Refuses To Back Away From Antisemitic Remarks

It was only a few days ago that reports flew around Biglaw that Brown Rudnick was representing rap star Kanye West. And not just any partner was reported to helm the representation, but Camille Vasquez — the partner who crossed over from legal powerhouse to pop culture phenom for her successful representation of Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard.
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
IndieWire

Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million

Kanye West’s Yeezy no longer has an Adidas deal. The company issued a statement after social media pressure to cut ties with the Grammy-winning rapper amid antisemitic and white supremacist comments. Adidas assured customers and investors that the company “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” calling West’s actions “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous.”
TMZ.com

Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e

9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
HuffPost

Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
BOSTON, MA
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye loses lawyer, documentary, and CAA in single day over anti-semitic comments

Kaye West‘s billions seem to be in bigger danger than ever before as the troubled rapper loses his counsel, representation, and documentary distribution in a stunning one-day trifecta of consequence in the wake of his increasingly bizarre behavior and ever more anti-semitic comments. West aka Ye was dropped today...
XXL Mag

Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report

Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
The Hollywood Reporter

CAA Cuts Ties With Kanye West as Hollywood Boycott Calls Grow

The agency severed ties with the artist amid his antisemitic comments made in multiple interviews. Amid calls to cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West over his repeated antisemitic comments, CAA stopped representing the artist within the last month, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter. The Century City-based talent...
NBC News

Adidas terminates relationship with Kanye West after pressure to cut ties over antisemitic comments

Adidas has cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West after facing pressure to end its partnership with the rapper in the wake of his antisemitic comments. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
Benzinga

Why Instagram Is A Sliver Of Hope For Facebook Parent Amid Gloomy Q3 Report

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META saving grace, amid the otherwise gloomy Q3 earnings report, was its photo and video-sharing social networking app Instagram. What Happened: On Wednesday, Meta announced that Instagram now has two billion monthly active users worldwide. It is closing in on Facebook, which has 2.96 billion users. These numbers signify the social media giant's shifting makeup, reported Bloomberg.
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy