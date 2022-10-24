Talent agency CAA drops Kanye West as client: report

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Talent agency CAA has stopped representing rapper Kanye West as the rapper faces backlash for anti-Semitic comments he made.

The Los Angeles Times cited a source “with knowledge of the situation” who said the agency cut ties with the rapper earlier this month. The talent agency has yet to make a publicly statement.

Other talent agencies, including WME and UTA – have voiced their support to end their relationship with the rapper.

Jeremy Zimmer, the CEO of UTA sent a companywide email on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter , in which he wrote, “we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-Semitism. Please support the boycott of Kanye West.”

CAA joins the ranks of other top businesses, including Balenciaga , J.P.

Morgan and Gap who announced it is parting ways with West.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, was locked out of his accounts on Twitter and Instagram after he said he would go “Death Con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

In an episode of the podcast, Drink Champs, West said, “ I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?”

Since then, there have been growing calls for the shoe company to drop the rapper.

