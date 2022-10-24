ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

Firefighters Stung By Bees While Battling Illegal West Milford Apartment Blaze

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Three firefighters were treated for bee stings in an overnight fire that destroyed what turned out to be an illegal apartment found in a shed outside a West Milford home, authorities said.

A resident also was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation after what began as a brush fire on Dudley Street off Broadway shortly after midnight Monday, Oct. 24.

The first arriving units also found a shed on fire and flames approaching a house on the property.

They searched the shed -- which had beds and a kitchen -- and didn't find any victims, according to the West Milford Fire Marshal's Office.

They did find several bee hives nearby, however.

The fire was classified by the Fire Marshal's Office as "accidental due to illegal outside burning earlier in the day."

It was declared under control within 45 minutes.

The discovery was reported to the township Building Department.

Ringwood and Bloomingdale joined all of the West Milford companies. Jefferson Township First Aid and Passaic County Emergency Services Rehab assisted, as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Crash Cracks Utility Pole On Midland Park Main Drag

Two occupants sustained injuries that weren't considered serious when their hatchback split a utility pole before dawn outside the Midland Park Post Office.Utility wires were downed across Godwin as the Hyundai continued into the corner of a building housing an embroidery shop just up the street around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Late-Night House Fire Doused In Teaneck

Firefighters quickly doused a late-night Teaneck house blaze. Members of the 1st Platoon found flames coming from a second-floor window of the Sussex Road home between Kensington and Forest avenues shortly before midnight Oct. 26. The fire instantly went to a second alarm but was quickly knocked down. No injuries...
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Mini School Bus, SUV Collide In Glen Rock

Two special needs students were taken to the hospital after a mini school bus and an SUV collided in Glen Rock.An aide and the driver of the Honda Pilot were treated at the scene by members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps after the crash at the confluence of Park, Highwood and Maple aven…
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Stolen Car Crashes Into Police Cruiser During Chase In Rye

A stolen vehicle slammed into a police cruiser during a chase in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, around 12:15 a.m., police in Rye responded to a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Forest Avenue and Playland Parkway, according to authorities. When City of Rye PD officers attempted to...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County

A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash

A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old From Area Charged In Yonkers Domestic Shooting

A Hudson Valley man has been charged in a Westchester County shooting after police found him out of state. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, around 3 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a Yonkers apartment at 32 Vineyard Ave. but found that the disputing people had left before police arrived, authorities said.
YONKERS, NY
WBRE

Man allegedly uses homeowner’s backyard as restroom

LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after he was allegedly found going to the bathroom in the backyard of a home in Wayne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 28 around 11:00 a.m. community security in Lake Township had a man detained for reportedly defecating in a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
390K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy