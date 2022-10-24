Firefighters Stung By Bees While Battling Illegal West Milford Apartment Blaze

Three firefighters were treated for bee stings in an overnight fire that destroyed what turned out to be an illegal apartment found in a shed outside a West Milford home, authorities said.

A resident also was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation after what began as a brush fire on Dudley Street off Broadway shortly after midnight Monday, Oct. 24.

The first arriving units also found a shed on fire and flames approaching a house on the property.

They searched the shed -- which had beds and a kitchen -- and didn't find any victims, according to the West Milford Fire Marshal's Office.

They did find several bee hives nearby, however.

The fire was classified by the Fire Marshal's Office as "accidental due to illegal outside burning earlier in the day."

It was declared under control within 45 minutes.

The discovery was reported to the township Building Department.

Ringwood and Bloomingdale joined all of the West Milford companies. Jefferson Township First Aid and Passaic County Emergency Services Rehab assisted, as well.