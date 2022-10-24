ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening statements to begin in Weinstein's Los Angeles trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Opening statements are set for Monday in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Already a serving a 23-year-old sentence for a conviction in New York, the 70-year-old former movie magnate is charged with four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault in a trial that is expected to last six weeks.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 04: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty Images

A jury of nine men and three women was seated Thursday.

Weinstein is more than two years sentence for a 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault in New York. The state's highest court has agreed to hear his appeal in that case.

In Los Angeles, Weinstein faces a trial in the city where he was once a colossus during Hollywood's awards season and at the Oscars. The five accusers who will testify in the case are expected to be identified only as Jane Doe. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, an actor and documentary filmmaker who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers.

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they've been sexually abused unless they've agreed to be named publicly, as Newsom has through her attorney.

The trial opened two weeks ago with jury selection, five years after women's stories about him gave massive momentum to the #MeToo movement.

