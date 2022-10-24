Read full article on original website
William Haynes
2d ago
I don't remember Booker T. joining the nWo. I recall Stevie Ray (with his blackjack) signing on, though. The nWo broke up several tag teams as I remember. Harlem HeatThe Steiner Brothers The American Males.I didn't care for the nWo Black and White but I was a die hard nWo Wolf Pack fan.
wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
WWE star Kevin Nash says his son, 26, died after a seizure following quitting drinking cold turkey
Former WWE star Kevin Nash said that the death of his 26-year-old son last week was a result of a seizure that caused cardiac arrest. Nash, 63, reflected on his son Tristen’s life and the cause of his death on the “Kliq This” podcast released on Oct. 24, four days after the family issued a statement saying Tristen had died.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
wrestlinginc.com
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
AJ Styles picks his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling including Hulk Hogan but NO Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock
WWE star AJ Styles named Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan as two superstars he thinks would be worthy of gracing a wrestling version of Mount Rushmore. The iconic American National Memorial sculpture features the carved heads of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Former WWE...
Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason
It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Soon-To-Be Rhodes Family Addition
53-year-old Dustin Rhodes' legacy continues to grow inside the ring, and outside as well, as he announced on Twitter that he will be a grandfather soon: "So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy." Dakota Runnels is the only child of Rhodes, with this being her and her husband's first child together. Dustin comes from a royal family in wrestling, if his brother's, Cody Rhodes, theme song is to be believed. Dustin and Cody are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout his wrestling career and unfortunately passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Dustin and Cody have continued carrying on the Rhodes name and legacy, as Dustin continues wrestling in AEW and Cody in WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Talks Advice He Gave Kevin Nash After Son’s Death
Having gone through similar grief in the past, Ric Flair has opened up on the advice he gave Kevin Nash after the recent passing of his son. Tristen Nash passed away earlier this month at the age of just 26. He had started appearing on his father’s podcast, and there was an outpouring of emotion from the wrestling community towards the family.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Claims CM Punk “Won’t Be Back”
A week removed from reports that CM Punk’s contract may be bought out, an anonymous AEW star has claimed that Punk won’t be returning to the promotion. The contractual status of CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling has been a rollercoaster to experience since All Out. Heavily involved in the infamous All Out backstage scuffle, ‘The Best in the World’ was subsequently suspended and stripped of the AEW World Championship. It was stated shortly thereafter that Punk almost definitely wouldn’t be back in the Tony Khan-helmed organisation.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Returning To Smackdown (SPOILER)
A familiar face is expected to return to WWE Smackdown to participate in an open challenge against the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Former WWE women’s wrestler Tenille Dashwood, who wrestled as Emma in WWE, is at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis, Missouri according to a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. The news was also confirmed by Fightful Select as well.
The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV
Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
tjrwrestling.net
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
411mania.com
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Had His Reasons For Not Signing With WWE Until 2014
Sting is a true icon of professional wrestling who has always found a way to keep pace with the ever-changing industry. From his surfer gimmick and the vaunted Crow-styled antihero to his legendary TNA/Impact Wrestling run, The Man They Call Sting has seen and done it all, maintaining a consistent sense of professionalism through it all.
