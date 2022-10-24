Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
Should New Orleans City Council have a say over whom the mayor hires? It's up to voters.
New Orleans voters will determine Nov. 8 whether to alter the balance of power at City Hall by giving the City Council authority to approve or reject mayor-appointed department heads. The proposed charter amendment would end the unilateral right of mayors to appoint whomever they wish, usually without public input or oversight.
PLANetizen
Short-Term Rental Ban Expanded to All Residential New Orleans Neighborhoods
Last week, New Orleans expanded its moratorium on residential short-term rentals, suspending current applications, which number over 600, and renewals of existing permits. As Ben Myers reports for the Times-Picayune, in an article republished in Governing, “The expanded ban, which was passed unanimously, could begin as soon as Nov. 3 and remain in effect for as long as a year. It represents the council's latest attempt to deal with a bombshell 5th Circuit Court of Appeal ruling in August that struck down a central provision of the city's 2019 short-term rental law.”
fox8live.com
Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
NOLA.com
Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase
The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
NOLA.com
After delays, BioDistrict gets OK for funding plan from New Orleans City Council
After languishing for most of the past decade, a revived BioDistrict aimed at promoting the biosciences industry across a swath of downtown New Orleans neighborhoods has secured City Council approval, and with it, a steady source of funding. The City Council voted last week to allow the district to take...
LaToya Cantrell will cover all future travel upgrades, New Orleans official says
NEW ORLEANS — After vowing to pay back around $30,000 in city funds for flight upgrades, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is now covering new extra expenses out of pocket. That is according to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano, who said the mayor is still figuring out what method she will use to repay the city for previous flight upgrades.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Vote yes on New Orleans City Charter amendment
It’s difficult to separate the proposed New Orleans City Charter amendment from recent headlines over the City Council’s ongoing battles with Mayor LaToya Cantrell — including over the proposal itself, which Cantrell vetoed and the council overrode to put it on the ballot. A permanent change in the structure of city government should never be the response to one leader’s perceived shortcomings.
NOLA.com
Political squabbling grows as Harahan mayor, police chief and City Council campaigns heat up
Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier faces Pete Schneckenburger IV in his bid for a second term — but his most vocal critic isn’t even on the Nov. 8 ballot. Baudier’s chief detractor has been outgoing Police Chief Tim Walker, who claims the incumbent “hasn’t done a doggone thing” to financially support his department.
NOLA.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police - and police alternatives - in spotlight as City Hall preps budget
Faced with a crime surge that’s dragged New Orleans’ collective mood to depths not reached since Hurricane Katrina's aftermath, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is preparing to unveil her most consequential spending plan in 2½ years: how to use millions of federal dollars to repair a faltering criminal justice system.
Cantrell budget cuts NOPD spending but raises pay
The budget that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented Monday to the New Orleans City Council reduces spending on the New Orleans Police Department, but officials in the mayor’s office say they are absolutely not “defunding the police.”
WDSU
Unfinished construction has some New Orleans residents frustrated
NEW ORLEANS — Two skeletons on South Solomon Street act as a roadblock for a sinkhole residents say has been a headache for at least 15 months. The street prevents most neighbors from being able to enter their driveway and they say it's frustrating. One resident and her husband...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
WDSU
Well-known defense attorney and former Harahan mayor Vinny Mosca dead at 74
HARAHAN, La. — A longtime criminal defense attorney and the former mayor of Harahan has died. A close family friend confirmed that Vinny Mosca, 74, died at his home in Harahan on Wednesday afternoon. Mosca was a well-known Jefferson Parish political figure who served as mayor in the 2000s...
NOLA.com
Five homes for $1.2M-plus: golf course living, Bayou St. John history, new Uptown and more
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Entergy New Orleans service disconnections resume Tuesday. Here's what to know.
Entergy New Orleans' moratorium on service shutoffs, aimed at easing this past summer's unusually high electricity bills, ends Tuesday. Customers who have missed payments but haven't worked out a payment plan with the utility could face both late fees and service shutoffs, although Entergy said disconnection is a last resort.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NOLA.com
Fall Fest and trick-or treating at Longue Vue, Forestival in Lower Algiers, and more metro area community news
FALL FESTIVAL: Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans, is making plans for sugar-fueled fun during a Fall Fest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating will make sweet work of harvest crafts and lawn games. Tickets are $10 at longuevue.com/events. FORESTIVAL: A Studio...
Comments / 3