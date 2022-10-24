Read full article on original website
Lovell, Sr., Leo Thomas
Leo Thomas “Buckeye” Lovell, Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home in Elliston with his family by his side. He was a former crane operator at Roanoke Electric Steel and a member of Harbor of Hope Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. T. and Delia Ann Lovell; and daughter, Sandra Gail Lovell.
Earles, Rena Scaggs
Sharon Rena Earles, age 72, of Christiansburg died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on September 10, 1950, to the late Cecil Edgar and Hazel Cox Scaggs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Scaggs and Charlie Scaggs; sisters, Darlene Scaggs, Wilma Bower, and Judy Bishop.
Borman, John Robert
John Robert Borman, age 72, of Christiansburg died, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was born in St. Charles, IL, on August 23, 1950, to the late Robert Charles and Phyllis Bragg Borman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Conflict. John...
Hatcher, J. David
J. David Hatcher, 85 of Indian Valley, passed peacefully from his earthly life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, James & Dolly Hatcher. David retired from Radford University. His 1979 Ford and 1966 pick-up were his pride and joy. He loved to hunt and fish.
Howell, Dorthy Vargo
Dorthy Howell, 84 of Christiansburg, passed away on October 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Howell; parents, James and Alice Vargo; granddaughter, Jennifer Vest; as well as 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Dorthy is survived by her children, Debbie Vest (Randy), Pam Haas (Jack), Judy...
Rakes, Kimberly Dawn
Kimberly Dawn “Kimmie” Rakes, age 55, of Christiansburg died, Tuesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Montgomery Co, Va. on July 19, 1967. Kimmie was known for love and affection in all aspects for nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, George W. “Bill” and...
Price, Betty Roberts
Betty Roberts Price fell asleep in death in the afternoon of October 11, 2022, surrounded by her dear family. Betty was raised and attended elementary school in Elliston, Virginia. She then completed her high school education at the historic Christiansburg Industrial Institute, where she received a foundational education that prepared her for success.
Bain, Ralph William
Ralph William “Sonny” Bain, 76, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Bain; his wife, Peggy Simmons Bain; brother, Ronald Bain; and sister, Glenna Linkous. Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Gregory Osborne,...
Hedge, Jr., Richard Gene
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
Hughes, Tracy Lynn
On Thursday, October 20,2022, Tracy Lynn Hughes left us too soon. Tracy was born April 3, 1971 in Radford Virginia she was 51 years old. She was raised in Southwest Virginia by her father John Hughes and mother Cathy Hughes. Tracy was a very kind hearted person and would do...
Shane, Diana Simmons
Diana Marie Simmons Shane, 79, of Belspring, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Prudie Simmons; husband, James Allen Shane; grandson, Jamie Brown; sisters, Elizabeth Cottrell, Dwanda Burack and Virginia Sumpter; and a brother, Francis Simmons. Survivors include her sons,...
Luckadoo, Glada Reed
Glada Reed Luckadoo, 86 of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. Luckadoo; parents, Hubert & Velma Reed; daughter, Mildred Whitescarver; son, Benton McGuire; great-granddaughter, Sadie Culverhouse; sister, Inez Smith; brothers, Walter Reed, Major Reed, Donald Reed, Harvey Reed and an infant brother; and the father of her children, Kyle McGuire.
10/29: Halloween Celebration
Tinsley Kenpo karate will host a Halloween Celebration Saturday October 29th at 7:30pm following the trick or treat trail in Dublin. Stop by our school at 1068 Memorial Drive in Pulaski (next to Ollie’s) for games, prizes, costume contest and candy. An event for for everyone. Hope to see you there!
Montgomery, Jr., Garth Noonan
Garth “Mike” Noonan Montgomery Jr., of Blacksburg, Va., died on October 12, 2022. He was born on February 2, 1951 to the late Margaret Matthews Montgomery and Garth Montgomery Sr. in Manhattan, N.Y. Mike graduated Horace Greeley High School, Chappaqua, in 1969 after spending his senior year in...
10/31: United Way Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat Downtown Event. This is a free event and several downtown Christiansburg businesses will be participating. We will also be holding a dog costume contest near our office. Participating businesses include:. Blue Ridge Fudge Lady(formerly Mockingbird Cafe & Bakery) Christiansburg Police Department. Cricket Wireless(will be set up near...
10/31: Downtown Blacksburg Trick or Treat
Downtown Blacksburg Inc. presents then annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31, 2022 at participating downtown merchants. Enjoy treats and more from participating downtown Blacksburg merchants. Special Events include:. • 4:00-6:00 PM: Blacksburg Parks & Rec will have kid friendly games available along College Avenue. • 4:00-6:00 PM:...
10/30: NLCF Fall Festival
NLCF, formerly located in downtown Blacksburg, has moved to 1521 S. Main Street – just beside Annie Kays! We are excited to host our annual Fall Festival with games, crafts, a photo booth, hot dogs (while they last!), trunk-or-treating, and (of course) plenty of candy!. This is a family...
10/23: Festival of the Dog
Blacksburg Parks and Recreation and New River Valley Kennel Club are happy to present the 2022 Festival of the Dog!. Join us outside on the fields of the Blacksburg Rec Center for demonstrations of dog sports, pet vendors, food trucks, a photo booth, games for owners and their dogs, and a silent auction all benefiting the Blacksburg Dog Park. 11 AM – 2:30 PM.
