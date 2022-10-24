Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in stabbing of New Haven officers
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man who was arrested after police say he stabbed two members of the New Haven Police Department as they were attempting a wellness check last December has entered a plea deal. Police say they were called to the 1500 block of...
WANE-TV
Details of dismemberment discussed in murder trial
WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing. Mathew Cramer, the man accused of killing a local and popular food truck operator and dismembering his body in April 2021, spent a lot of time walking the streets of Fort Wayne. With no vehicle, no money, no job and few friends, he became connected to Shane Nguyen after the 55-year-old pulled alongside of him in his black Honda Odyssey van and offered him a ride.
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case
Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
Sheriff: One dead in crash near state border
A man died in a crash in Cass County on Wednesday, authorities say.
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
WISH-TV
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with Saturday morning shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WFFT) - A man involved in a Saturday morning shooting was arrested Monday night. The Goshen Police Department said in a release that Enrique Flores, 21, was arrested around 7:50 p.m. and is facing a charge of attempted murder. The shooting took place in the parking lot of...
WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man passed out in McDonald’s drive-thru facing felony charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of passing out while drunk in the drive-thru line of a local McDonald’s with a child in his truck is now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Raul Trevino after firefighters found...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman accused of being three-times the legal limit while driving kids
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of driving five children while she had a blood-alcohol-content more than three times the legal limit is now facing felony neglect and operating while intoxicated charges. Fort Wayne Police arrested 34-year-old Jennie Tankersley on Friday after officers were called to a...
westbendnews.net
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
wfft.com
Man killed in Monday crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash that happened Monday morning. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne, was killed when the Hyundai he was in hit a truck at high speed. Pe was pronounced dead...
WANE-TV
Police: Motel raid turns up weed, cocaine, fentanyl and loaded gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Police raid at a north side motel this weekend led to the discovery of four pounds of marijuana, more than a half of pound of cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded weapon, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 41-year-old Tywan...
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
wfft.com
Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
WANE-TV
Jury seated in grisly homicide, dismemberment trial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to jury selection Monday for an April 2021 homicide that shocked and confused the county, defense attorney Robert Scremin said he wouldn’t be able to comment much on the evidence. “The statement I’m willing to make is that the prosecution is going...
wfft.com
Meet the candidates: Allen County Sheriff's Department
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Midterm Election is two weeks away and Allen County Sheriff Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger and Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter both have their sights set on the Sheriff’s office. There’s only one badge, though. Hershberger has spent his entire career working...
