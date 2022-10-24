A man found passed out behind the wheel of his car at a Bayville gas station led police on a dangerous chase that involved a motor vehicle crash and foot pursuit. According to police, on Sunday afternoon, officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department were called to the Quick Check gas station on Atlantic City Boulevard for a man who was unconscious while behind the wheel at the gas pumps. “Police were advised that a male came to the gas pumps and appeared to be under the influence. The driver was described as “nodding off” in the vehicle,” police reported. The post Man passed out behind wheel at Bayville gas station charged after dangerous police chase appeared first on Shore News Network.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO