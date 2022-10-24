ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Driver Hits Police Car, Flees From Scene

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Man passed out behind wheel at Bayville gas station charged after dangerous police chase

A man found passed out behind the wheel of his car at a Bayville gas station led police on a dangerous chase that involved a motor vehicle crash and foot pursuit. According to police, on Sunday afternoon, officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department were called to the Quick Check gas station on Atlantic City Boulevard for a man who was unconscious while behind the wheel at the gas pumps. “Police were advised that a male came to the gas pumps and appeared to be under the influence. The driver was described as “nodding off” in the vehicle,” police reported. The post Man passed out behind wheel at Bayville gas station charged after dangerous police chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Repaving Forest Avenue

The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. I would like to bring attention to 1st through 6th street from forest ave to rt9 and forest ave from 1st to 6th st – it is extremely bumpy due to being patched over many times. Can you please get these streets to be repaved? There are hundreds of cars that travel these streets every day and hasn’t been paved in over 20 years. Thank you.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Area Man Convicted in Family Friend’s 2019 Murder

A Monmouth County Jury has returned guilty verdicts on nearly all charges against the area man who in 2019 was charged with murdering a longtime family friend and setting her home on fire in an attempt to cover his tracks, Acting Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael J. Wojciechowski announced on Wednesday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

2022 Lakewood Leaf Pickup Schedule

Below is the 2022 Lakewood leaf pickup schedule. The Township requests to “please have the leaves placed out to the curb on the street – no brush or trash can be mixed in with the pile. Place the leaves out before your week of pickup. There is no need to call for leaf pickup in November and December. Keep the piles away from any storm drains. Please don’t park one top of the leaf piles. If you do so, it can cause a fire.”
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Fox17

2 found dead morning after shots heard

HOWARD TOWNSHIP. MICH. — Michigan State Police are investigating after 2 people were found dead in Howard Township Sunday morning. The bodies were found at a home on Shady Shores Dr. and Lake Shore Dr. A 46 year-old woman was outside the home, while her 42 year-old husband was found inside— both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI

