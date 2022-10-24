Read full article on original website
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood resident’s vehicle stolen from Shul, then returned with some EZ Pass charges
A Lakewood resident reports his vehicle was stolen from Shul, and then returned a while later, TLS has learned. Upon the return, the owner realized the thief apparently used the car for his errands, as he was left with multiple EZ Pass charges on his account. The thief reportedly entered...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Chief Calls for Additional Enforcement Around Town
If you drive unsafely in Lakewood, get ready to be ticketed. In response to the numerous accidents recently, many residents reached out to TLS asking what is being done about it. TLS today reached out to Police Chief Greg Meyer for comment. “We have seen an uptick in motor vehicle...
Driver Hits Police Car, Flees From Scene
BERKELEY – A Lacey Township man has been arrested and charged after hitting a police car and fleeing the scene Sunday afternoon, police said. Around noon, police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a man possibly under the influence at the QuickChek gas pumps located on Atlantic City Boulevard (Route 9). The caller described the man to police as “nodding off” in his car.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Car Stops and Suspicious Conduct Lead to Arrests for Drugs, Hindering Apprehension and Warrants
On Monday, October 17th, at 8:00 P.M., Street Crimes Unit Detectives stopped a vehicle for aggressive driving. The driver, Kwame Richardson, 28 years old from Lakewood, provided a false name. Richardson was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension and several motor vehicle summonses. He was released pending his court date.
thelakewoodscoop.com
TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Thousands in Lakewood stuck in Bottlenecked Traffic for Second Day in a Row after Accidents Shut Arterial Roads
For the second day in a row, thousands of Lakewood residents are stuck in bottlenecked traffic jams around Lakewood. Yesterday, an accident took out a traffic light on Route 88, causing extreme backups for several hours. To make things worse, a short time later there was another accident which took...
Man passed out behind wheel at Bayville gas station charged after dangerous police chase
A man found passed out behind the wheel of his car at a Bayville gas station led police on a dangerous chase that involved a motor vehicle crash and foot pursuit. According to police, on Sunday afternoon, officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department were called to the Quick Check gas station on Atlantic City Boulevard for a man who was unconscious while behind the wheel at the gas pumps. “Police were advised that a male came to the gas pumps and appeared to be under the influence. The driver was described as “nodding off” in the vehicle,” police reported. The post Man passed out behind wheel at Bayville gas station charged after dangerous police chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
WRGB
Four arrested, including credit union employee in ID theft ring, say police
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem police say they have arrested 4 people, one an employee of a credit union as part of what they are calling an identity theft ring. According to investigators, the suspects are accused of using fake documents to open loans and steal money at various SEFCU branches.
wearegreenbay.com
Kayak & roof rack come loose on Wisconsin man’s vehicle, causes deadly crash in UP
SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man died after his vehicle was struck by items that came loose from an oncoming vehicle on M-28 on Sunday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Manistique Post responded to a vehicle crash near mile marker 203 on M-28 in Seney Township at approximately 1 p.m. on October 23.
wbrc.com
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
SENEY, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A driver in Michigan was killed Sunday afternoon when a kayak and roof rack fell off a passing vehicle. Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township. MSP said 31-year-old Matthew Morgette from Colorado was driving east in his Chevrolet...
SEEN THEM? South Jersey Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Alleged Shoplifters
Police in Burlington County seek the public's help identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects. On Thursday, Oct. 20, October 20, Evesham police investigated a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 720 S. Route 73, where the man and woman shown above allegedly stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. If anyone knows their identities,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Repaving Forest Avenue
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. I would like to bring attention to 1st through 6th street from forest ave to rt9 and forest ave from 1st to 6th st – it is extremely bumpy due to being patched over many times. Can you please get these streets to be repaved? There are hundreds of cars that travel these streets every day and hasn’t been paved in over 20 years. Thank you.
Amazon driver found dead after suspected dog attack in Missouri
The sheriff's office said the victim had injuries consistent with an animal attack, and two dogs were spotted on scene that appeared to be aggressive.
Man guilty of murdering woman, burying her in home they shared and setting it ablaze
A jury convicted a man Wednesday of killing a longtime family friend at an Ocean Township home they shared, burying her body in the basement and then setting fire to the home to cover his tracks, officials said. Ronald J. Teschner, 52, is guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated arson,...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Area Man Convicted in Family Friend’s 2019 Murder
A Monmouth County Jury has returned guilty verdicts on nearly all charges against the area man who in 2019 was charged with murdering a longtime family friend and setting her home on fire in an attempt to cover his tracks, Acting Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael J. Wojciechowski announced on Wednesday.
CT Man Convicted For Heroin Trafficking After Being Busted at Tuckerton, NJ, Wawa
Federal authorities say a man from Connecticut now potentially faces 40 years in prison after being convicted of heroin trafficking. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 38-year-old Luis Payano-Perez was found guilty last week on one count of possessing with intent to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin. The verdict...
thelakewoodscoop.com
2022 Lakewood Leaf Pickup Schedule
Below is the 2022 Lakewood leaf pickup schedule. The Township requests to “please have the leaves placed out to the curb on the street – no brush or trash can be mixed in with the pile. Place the leaves out before your week of pickup. There is no need to call for leaf pickup in November and December. Keep the piles away from any storm drains. Please don’t park one top of the leaf piles. If you do so, it can cause a fire.”
10-year-old taken by helicopter to Upstate after UTV accident
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 10-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to Upstate after being involved in a UTV (utility task vehicle) accident in Cortlandville. On October 23 around 1:59 p.m., New York State Police at Homer, Cortlandville Fire and TLC Ambulance arrived on the scene of a side-by-side accident in a field off Hobart […]
Fox17
2 found dead morning after shots heard
HOWARD TOWNSHIP. MICH. — Michigan State Police are investigating after 2 people were found dead in Howard Township Sunday morning. The bodies were found at a home on Shady Shores Dr. and Lake Shore Dr. A 46 year-old woman was outside the home, while her 42 year-old husband was found inside— both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
thelakewoodscoop.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck Takes Out Traffic Light at Intersection of Rt. 88 and S. Clifton Avenue [VIDEO]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck Takes Out Traffic Light at Intersection of Rt. 88 and S. Clifton Avenue [VIDEO]
