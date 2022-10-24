Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 7
How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 7. Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 2 for 2 on PATS, 1 for 2 on FG (26 yards) and averaged 58.3 yards on kickoffs in a 41-33 loss against Catholic University. The Mariners are 5-2.
bossierpress.com
Sub-varsity football: Haughton JV closes season with win
Haughton defeated Natchitoches Central 10-6 in a junior varsity game Monday in Natchitoches. Jacob Wood kicked a 31-yard field goal. Christian Turner scored on a 60-yard run and Wood added the PAT. Haley Ingram had four tackles. The Bucs finished the season 6-2. Note: Information provided by coaches.
bossierpress.com
High school cross country: Parkway repeats as 1-5A champion; parish runners finish 1-2-3 in girls race
The 2022 District 1-5A championships meet Tuesday at South Bossier Park was a successful one for Bossier Parish schools. Parkway repeated as boys champion. Benton finished runner-up in the boys and girls divisions. Three parish runners — Benton’s Claire Allen and Isabelle Russell and Airline’s Elena Heng — took the top three spots in the girls race.
bossierpress.com
Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Benton
Images from the Benton-Haughton District 1-5A game Oct. 20 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. Benton won 78-71. Photos by Robert Summerlin (robertsummerlin@yahoo.com). This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
KTRE
Coach Surratt on Upcoming Game
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - I made it over to Carthage and ran into Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt. “Alright Coach we got you as our REDZONE Game of the week. What is it going to take to get another win and to stay undefeated? Well we got to practice well first of all and then travel well,” He said, “We got a good Van they’re five and three they’re tied with us, I mean excuse me, they only got one loss in district so if they beat us they will be District Champions so it’s very important for us to play well and get a win and be undefeated and District Champions.”
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
KSLA
Bossier Parish announces elementary, middle & high school Principals of the Year
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three educators are celebrating their achievements after being selected as the 2023-24 Principals of the Year. Superintendent Mitch Downey announced the winners on Monday, Oct. 24. They are Dr. Norcha Lacy, Michael Pedrotty, and Justin James. DR. NORCHA LACY - ELEMENTARY. Dr. Lacy became the...
KSLA
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton mom, Wendy Turner Huffstutler, says her two children have consistently had issues with their assigned bus driver since 2020. She says she started documenting their issues in 2021 via email, setting up meetings with district officials, and recording her own videos and screenshots of incidents. Huffstutler says the driver would yell at her kids, write them up for minor and unfair situations, and even refuse to stop the bus to take them to school.
KTBS
Standoff ends peacefully in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A standoff in Shreveport ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at an address on the 3700 block of West College Street to serve an arrest warrant on a female suspect. But the person inside the house would not come out. KTBS was live on the scene as multiple agencies responded.
ktalnews.com
Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
KSLA
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
KTBS
CPSO adds new deputies to its ranks
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sheriff Steve Prator administered the oath of office to 17 new deputies Wednesday morning. The new recruits help fill openings the sheriff's office has struggled to fill, just like other employers across the country. "At the first of the year we were 90 deputies short, now we...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's
SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
Shreveport College Again Hits Top 10 In U.S. News & World Report
Centenary College of Louisiana is no stranger to landing high on national ranking lists. They've been named a Tier One National Liberal Arts College, a Top National Liberal Arts College, and have been praised for their return on investment for students. Just to name a few honors. But what I...
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
bossierpress.com
Photo gallery: Airline vs. Byrd
Images from the Airline-Haughton game Oct. 12 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline won 55-42. Photos by Robert Summerlin (robertsummerlin@yahoo.com). This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
KSLA
Staying safe in active shooter situations
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office explains how to stay safe in active shooter situations. The City of Shreveport says 42.8 percent of residents can’t afford internet. The trustees said while incarcerated, Parker offered them $5,000 to pass notes to her attorney, the newspaper, and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
bossierpress.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022 Event Highlights for Week #1
The 116th State Fair of Louisiana that will take place at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport, Louisiana. Opening day is this Thursday and the Fair will run through November 13th. Thursday is also Dollar Day at the State Fair meaning parking, admission, and rides are $1 each. The hours...
