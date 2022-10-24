Read full article on original website
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
'I did what nobody else wants to do': Tamar Bates is ready to breakout after offseason of maturity
In the days before Indiana returned to campus for the start of fall practice, Tamar Bates visited his former AAU coaches' house for dinner one night. Though the two stayed in touch, a lot had changed since the last time they were able to sit and chat for several hours. Bates spent his senior year of high school nearly 1,300 miles away from his hometown of Kansas City, Kan., playing at prep powerhouse IMG Academy. A year later, the wiry, 6-foot-5 guard with NBA aspirations found himself in Bloomington, Ind., preparing for his freshman season of college basketball – and also preparing to be a father.
How is James Okonkwo coming along for WVU?
WVU Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins shares the latest on James Okonkwo and his potential role in this year's team.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-TCU
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Saturday afternoon, returning to Big 12 play to take on No. 9 TCU. Neal Brown's team is off one of the worst losses in recent history, falling to Texas Tech, 48-10, while the Horned Frogs are riding high with their best start to a season since 2010. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
Podcast: Setting expectations for KU basketball's true freshmen, plus 2023 Kansas recruiting talk
Eric Bossi, 247Sports' National Basketball Director, joins the show to discuss KU basketball's freshman class and 2023 recruiting. They discuss each of KU's four scholarship freshmen, including Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor. Then, they discuss KU's 2023 class of Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
Week 9 Big 12 Picks
--------------- No. 7 TCU -7.5 at West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN) N0. 9 Oklahoma State +1.5 at No. 22 Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. (FOX) Baylor +2.5 at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
