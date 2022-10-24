Read full article on original website
Related
Plastonix Inc. developed a way to recycle all types of plastic
Plastonix Inc. a company in Canada, that repurposes plastics, launched a new technology that addresses the world’s massive plastic waste crisis. The technology is built on methods, systems, apparatuses, and proprietary chemical agents that address many of the systemic barriers that have traditionally inhibited the recovery of discarded plastic. That includes the hard-to-recycle varieties of plastic.
Phys.org
Plastic recycling remains a 'myth': Greenpeace study
Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace U.S. report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as "fiction." Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US...
NPR
Recycling plastic is practically impossible — and the problem is getting worse
And right off the top, I want to be clear here. We have got some frustrating news for you. You see, the vast majority of plastic that Americans are putting into recycling bins is not actually getting recycled. That's the finding of a new report out today from Greenpeace. And this may not be surprising for those of you who have followed NPR's own reporting, which found that oil and gas companies misled the public for years into believing that plastic could be recycled, even though they knew it wasn't true. Plastic waste, I mean, it's now expected to triple by 2060, all while the amount of plastic that's recycled into new things continues to drop dramatically. Here to sort through all of this is NPR investigative correspondent Laura Sullivan. Hi, Laura.
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies.Companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants and seven smaller facilities...
Science Friday
Engineered Bacteria Might Help The Dream Of Mixed Plastic Recycling
We’ve all been there—standing by the recycling bin, holding some sort of plastic object, and trying to figure out if it can go in the bin. There are many different types of plastic out there, from the film that wraps the meat at the grocery store, to the plastic in your milk jug. But they all differ in their ability to be recycled, and in the specific procedures and recipes that it takes to process them. Writing in the journal Science, a team of researchers describes a demonstration process that can break down a mixed bag of plastics, even dirty ones, and produce a single chemical output that could be used in industry.
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
earth.com
One carryout coffee could expose you to 1,500 plastic particles
Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic which can get into our bodies through our food, drinks, or even the air that we breathe. Although scientists are not yet sure what is the effect of these compounds on human health, increasingly more studies have provided clear evidence that exposure to microplastics can lead to oxidative stress, inflammation, and even DNA damage.
Big Plastic Wants You to Think You Can Recycle Your Yogurt Container
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Plastic recycling labels are everywhere: The ubiquitous “chasing arrows” symbol adorns everything from plastic bags and water bottles to kids’ toys. Most commonly, these symbols appear with a number—1...
Single-use plastic is wreaking havoc on the planet. Here's what you can do to minimize your impact
Plastic isn't just a pollution problem. It's a climate problem.
‘It makes climate change real’: How carbon emissions got rebranded as ‘pollution’
What do you think of when you hear the word “pollution” — a city smothered in smog, a beach strewn with trash, factories pumping out dark clouds?. Now try to picture “carbon emissions.” See anything? Probably not, since carbon dioxide is invisible. This simple exercise...
Energy & Environment — Only 5 percent of US plastic recycled last year
A Greenpeace report finds only 5 percent of U.S. plastic waste was recycled last year. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is stepping up its attacks on Ukrainian energy, and there’s an unexpected energy problem in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your...
Phys.org
Researchers map environmental pressures of global production for all foods on land and ocean
In an age of industrialized farming and complex supply chains, the true environmental pressures of our global food system are often obscure and difficult to assess. "Everyone eats food, and more and more people are paying attention to the planetary consequences of what they eat," said UC Santa Barbara marine ecologist Ben Halpern. Figuring out this impact to the planet proves to be a gargantuan task for many reasons, including the fact that around the world there are a lot of different foods produced in many different ways, with many different environmental pressures.
Nazi shipwreck is leaking toxic chemicals into the sea, 80 years after sinking
A Nazi shipwreck that sank in the North Sea in 1942 is still polluting the seafloor around it, but there are signs of sea life adapting to the wreck.
Plastic recycling is a "failed concept" in the U.S., study says
Washington — Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace USA report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as "fiction." Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by U.S. households in 2021, only 2.4 million tons were recycled, or around five percent. After peaking in 2014 at 10 percent, the trend has been decreasing, especially since China stopped accepting the West's plastic waste in 2018. Virgin production — of non-recycled plastic, that is — meanwhile is rapidly...
wasteadvantagemag.com
A Ship Fueled by Plastic Waste Sets Sail to Help Nations Recycle
The Plastic Odyssey set sail this month on a 40,000 nautical mile expedition to address what is arguably the biggest problem in the world’s oceans: plastic pollution. And with plastic debris recently observed even in the deepest part of the Mariana Trench, and an estimated 20 tonnes of the stuff flung into the world’s oceans and waterways every minute, the crisis could hardly be more acute.
BBC
Crunch time as crisp makers adopt plastic-free packets
When Del Currie decided to give up single-use plastic he had one "naughty secret" - he couldn't quit his love of crisps. He says his environmentally-minded daughter was not pleased when she found out that he was cheating. She suggested that if he was serious about making a difference then...
Dirty shrimp farms are punching a huge hole in the environment. A.I. could cut it in half
Shrimp produced with biofloc tech in Atarraya’s Shrimpbox could help meet the growing demand for seafood in a more sustainable way. Inside a humid warehouse in suburban Indianapolis, a company called Atarraya is using large metal containers and the latest technology to grow shrimp hundreds of miles from the ocean. At one end of the hangar-like building sit blue metal boxes that look similar to shipping containers. But instead of holding cargo for transport, they’re designed to grow Pacific whiteleg shrimp anywhere in the world, overseen by employees who don’t require specialized training.
Fossil fuels are causing a buildup of human health problems
The title and leading message in a report published today in the medical journal The Lancet Countdown sums up what many public health experts around the world worry about: “Health at the Mercy of Fossil Fuels.” The report paints a grim picture ahead of next month’s 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27).
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
envirotech-online.com
What Health Issues Are Caused by Chemicals From Plastics?
The problems of plastic pollution are well documented. But as well as potentially endangering the environment, the widespread use of plastic bottles, containers and other food and drink packaging could be detrimental to human health. That’s because over time, the chemicals contained within the plastic can leach into the food or drink it houses, before being ingested by people.
Comments / 0