ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases

By Joshua Eferighe, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MrBx_0ikmbQ0o00

( NewsNation ) — Crime has remained a significant issue in the minds of voters since the beginning of the year. It’s why President Joe Biden addressed the issue in his State of the Union address in March and why it’s ranked as one of the most popular topics on a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll earlier this month .

And for good reason: According to an October report from WalletHub released Thursday , homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities between the third quarter of 2021 and Q3 of 2022, and they are still rising.

It’s something Republicans have attempted to use to their advantage by airing an estimated 53,000 commercials on crime , up from the 29,000 crime ads they aired in August, according to AdImpact.

WalletHub ranked the cities with the highest increase in homicide rates, comparing per capita homicide data from the largest U.S. cities in Q3 2022 to the same figures for Q3 2021 and Q3 2020.

Man sues after Hertz rental leads to ‘surreal’ traffic stop

While cities such as Chicago , New York and Los Angeles often receive the brunt of the national glare when discussing crime, the study shows crime has risen in cities beyond the country’s very largest metropolitan areas.

Cities with the highest increase in homicide rates

  1. Kansas City, Missouri
  2. Detroit
  3. St. Louis
  4. New Orleans
  5. Milwaukee
  6. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Norfolk, Virginia
  9. Nashville, Tennessee
  10. Oakland, California

The report also found that blue cities have a higher homicide rate increase than red cities.

Colorado Springs ranked 11th and Denver ranked 50th on the list.

View the full report and your city’s rank here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 35

Are U Real?
2d ago

It doesn't really matter blue or red. Those people are still dead. I prayer for all the families that lost loved ones. I also pray for to families that ended up with murders in their family.

Reply(1)
11
Old Corps 86
2d ago

Again, Colorado Springs is #11 on the list. There isn't a more Republican city in the state, possibly the country.

Reply(16)
6
Plumb Joy
2d ago

Democrat policies matter, they promote crime including murder. Simple as that, democrats destroy everything they are involved with, they never build anything or do anything lasting that's positive, sad.

Reply(3)
4
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado

I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Study Reveals the Top 5 Best Fast Food Chains in Colorado

Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Fort Collins Makes List of Cities With the Most Resilient Economies – 2022 Study

Despite nationwide lockdowns and sudden economic instability unleashed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. economy showed resiliency, roaring back in the months that followed. But inflation and a bear market are now presenting new challenges that are reshaping the concept of economic resiliency and increasing the likelihood of a potential recession. In fact, SmartAsset recently found that four in five financial advisors believe Americans are already in a recession or will enter one in the next 12 months.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

McGregor Square penthouse overlooking Denver lists for $5.25M

DENVER — A luxury penthouse in one of Denver's newest condo buildings hit the market on Friday with an asking price of $5.25 million. Custom built in 2021, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 1901 Wazee St. features a media room, a 900-bottle wine display and a stunning deck overlooking the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Twelve Denver Zip Codes With More Renters Than Homeowners

While there are indications that the Denver real-estate scene is trending toward a buyer's market, the average cost of a home in the metro area increased again last month — and costs remain prohibitive for plenty of people who'd like purchase a place of their own. These factors help...
DENVER, CO
holyokeenterprise.com

Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens

The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
COLORADO STATE
nmag.gov

NEW MEXICO, TEXAS, AND COLORADO REACH HISTORIC AGREEMENT OVER THE WATERS OF THE RIO GRANDE RIVER

ALBUQUERQUE— Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that after a nearly decade-long battle over the waters on the Rio Grande, the case has reached an important legal milestone. The States of Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado have reached a historic agreement after nine years of litigation that, if finalized, will resolve the massive legal dispute between the States over how water from the Rio Grande is divided between southern New Mexico and west Texas. The lawsuit, which Texas filed in 2013, arose from disagreement over how much water Texas and New Mexico are each entitled to under the 1938 Rio Grande Compact.
TEXAS STATE
KKTV

Reward offered in Colorado triple-homicide case

DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in Colorado tied to a triple-homicide case. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) alongside Denver Police reached out to the public for help in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy