BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday, jurors heard the recorded call between Dan Belc and his son from the night Belc allegedly killed his wife, Judy Yoder Belc. Not long after the call, Belc arrived at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with his wife’s deceased half-naked body in the trunk of his car and the gun he allegedly shot her in the head with.

