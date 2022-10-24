Read full article on original website
Marianna police arrest man for 2018 murder
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police have arrested a man in a murder case more than four years old. 26-year-old Juqon Douglas was charged with killing 92-year-old Chatman Davis. Police said the case was delayed by COVID-19, Hurricane Michael and staffing shortages. Police said they were also interviewing witnesses throughout the year. “So over the […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 25, 2022
Jessie Holley, 75, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tamara West, 40, Milton, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. There are a total of 177 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Sneads man accused of attempted murder of police officer
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads man appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on October 13 the father of Kevin Christen, 29, called 911 to warn them Christen was armed and inside a Toyota truck. Law enforcement officers were also searching […]
Panama City police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for the occupants of a GMC truck after the driver allegedly struck and killed a Lynn Haven man, fled the scene, and abandoned the vehicle Tuesday night. Officers said Mark Lee Butler, 47, of Lynn Haven was towing a utility trailer shortly before 8:45 p.m. […]
WCTV
WJHG-TV
Dan Belc trial continues in Calhoun County
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday, jurors heard the recorded call between Dan Belc and his son from the night Belc allegedly killed his wife, Judy Yoder Belc. Not long after the call, Belc arrived at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with his wife’s deceased half-naked body in the trunk of his car and the gun he allegedly shot her in the head with.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for October 25, 2022
Lauren Trim: Hold for Holmes County. Kevin Christen: Fleeing and eluding law enforcement with no regard to the safety of persons or property, attempted murder of law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm during a felony: $275,000 bond, no driving, no weapons/firearms. Twena...
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
WJHG-TV
Trial begins for man accused of killing wife
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — After months of delays, a German man accused of raping and killing his wife is finally on trial. Dr. Daniel Belc is facing a number of charges for the 2018 death of his wife Judy Yoder Belc. The trial began with prosecutors playing the 911 call Belc made hours after the […]
WESH
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide
CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
niceville.com
Florida felon sentenced to 10 years for possessing drugs, firearm
FLORIDA – A convicted north Florida felon has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing drugs and a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the announcement, Johntavious Tiller, 31, of Wewahitchka, Florida, was sentenced to 10 years...
Soldier and Airman rescue elderly couple from house fire
FORT RUCKER, AL (WDHN)— Two military men had an unexpected encounter after coming across a house fire in Bonifay and experiencing what one says was “probably the bravest thing I’ve ever seen”. On, October 9, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Nigel P. Huebscher from Fort Rucker and his family were traveling north of Bonifay […]
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Missing/endangered elderly man safely located
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
PC Commissioners approve a motion for audit after an employee allegedly stole $470,000
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners have authorized a forensic audit. It’s a direct response to last week’s arrest of a former department head, accused of stealing $470,000. At Tuesday’s commission meeting, residents expressed concern they may no longer be able to trust city officials. “This is a huge mismanagement, maybe an oversight […]
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
WJHG-TV
Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
Panama City man killed in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m. Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south […]
