Idaho State

Is Idaho One of the Top States for Buying Halloween Candy?

Does Idaho Rank as One of the Top "Sweet Toothed" States in America? Let's find out. Odds are, if you live in Idaho, you’re a definite candy-lover!. How do I know this? Well, Instacart recently shared their “wicked insights about America’s Halloween candy preferences,” and Idaho was ranked one of the top “Sweet Toothed States,” purchasing more candy via Instacart than almost any other state.
A Look Inside One Of The Oddest Museums in Idaho

No one actually enjoys the task of cleaning... do they? If you're one of the few who finds cleaning enjoyable, perhaps this museum is for you. We're talking about one of the oddest (and coolest) museums in the entire country and it's located in Pocatello, right here in Idaho - the Museum of Clean.
Utah Is One of The Safest States In America

Since moving to the area at the end of August, I have never been somewhere or have been doing something that I haven't felt safe. Our friends over at WalletHub put in the work to figure out how safe each state is in their "2022's Safest States in America" and here's how they did it "WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Our data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate".
New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism

You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
5 Times Animals Made Crazy History in Idaho

I love animals but am also cautiously respectful because let's face it, they can be downright scary at times and cause all kinds of trouble for humans. Then there are the other times when humans do radical things to animals, like sending them out of planes with parachutes. According to Only In Your State here are some crazy things animals did in Idaho that made national headlines.
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College

Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Is It Time To Ditch Daylight Savings?

Well it is almost that time again. Time when most of the country falls back an hour. We change the clocks on November 6th this year. Historically speaking the daylight savings was done for farmers to be able to take advantage of the most light during waking hours. Nowadays, even most farmers are not into daylight savings anymore and it is not having a big impact positively for anything. Sleep experts for years have raised the concern of the change on our internal clock, worrying that resetting it twice a year will and does have negative effects on our bodies.
Are Good Manners Going Out of Style in Idaho?

Like blue jeans or Harley Davidsons, good manners will never go out of style. At least they shouldn't, anyway. But lately it seems more and more Idahoans are forgetting to use the "magic words." Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer good manners over trendy trash-talk. Please & Thank You. Growing...
