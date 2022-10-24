Read full article on original website
Is Idaho One of the Top States for Buying Halloween Candy?
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Top "Sweet Toothed" States in America? Let's find out. Odds are, if you live in Idaho, you’re a definite candy-lover!. How do I know this? Well, Instacart recently shared their “wicked insights about America’s Halloween candy preferences,” and Idaho was ranked one of the top “Sweet Toothed States,” purchasing more candy via Instacart than almost any other state.
Idaho is Home to 11 of the Greatest Winter Playgrounds in America
The days are getting shorter. The temperatures are getting colder. Snow is already falling at some of Idaho’s mountain resorts. Winter adventures are right around the corner!. With another change in seasons on the way, the USA Today is on a mission to find the best of the best...
A Look Inside One Of The Oddest Museums in Idaho
No one actually enjoys the task of cleaning... do they? If you're one of the few who finds cleaning enjoyable, perhaps this museum is for you. We're talking about one of the oddest (and coolest) museums in the entire country and it's located in Pocatello, right here in Idaho - the Museum of Clean.
People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue
Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
Utah Is One of The Safest States In America
Since moving to the area at the end of August, I have never been somewhere or have been doing something that I haven't felt safe. Our friends over at WalletHub put in the work to figure out how safe each state is in their "2022's Safest States in America" and here's how they did it "WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Our data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate".
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism
You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
Ikea, Amusement Parks, Common Sense and More Needed In The Boise Area
I wasn't sure what I was getting into when I asked "What do you think is MISSING from the Treasure Valley?" Angeline Caza said it best with the first comment on the Facebook post "You just opened a can of worms...". I think its a can of worms that needs to be open right?
5 Times Animals Made Crazy History in Idaho
I love animals but am also cautiously respectful because let's face it, they can be downright scary at times and cause all kinds of trouble for humans. Then there are the other times when humans do radical things to animals, like sending them out of planes with parachutes. According to Only In Your State here are some crazy things animals did in Idaho that made national headlines.
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Is It Time To Ditch Daylight Savings?
Well it is almost that time again. Time when most of the country falls back an hour. We change the clocks on November 6th this year. Historically speaking the daylight savings was done for farmers to be able to take advantage of the most light during waking hours. Nowadays, even most farmers are not into daylight savings anymore and it is not having a big impact positively for anything. Sleep experts for years have raised the concern of the change on our internal clock, worrying that resetting it twice a year will and does have negative effects on our bodies.
Idaho’s #1 Thai Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see a list of each state’s most loved Thai restaurant by Lovefood. Of course I was curious to know what Idaho's "most loved" Thai Restaurant is... Sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Mai Thai Restaurant was on the list...
Conservative Idaho Candidate Tells Liberals To Leave The State
Idaho's independent candidate for governor, Ammon Bundy, continues to make headlines as election day nears. Mr. Bundy has been traveling the state hosting packed town hall meetings describing his platform for Idaho's highest office. Mr. Bundy had an opportunity to speak with us recently on his decision to run for...
Are Good Manners Going Out of Style in Idaho?
Like blue jeans or Harley Davidsons, good manners will never go out of style. At least they shouldn't, anyway. But lately it seems more and more Idahoans are forgetting to use the "magic words." Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer good manners over trendy trash-talk. Please & Thank You. Growing...
This Morning’s Fog Makes Me Think Idaho Needs A Harder Driving Test
It's been said that the Idaho driving test is one of the most difficult in the nation. I call bullsh*t. For one thing, I of all people passed the Idaho Driver's License test on the first attempt. Not an ounce of preparation went into my exam performance. No study guide.
These Idaho Restaurants Are Doing Chicken Fried Steak The Best
It's National Chicken Fried Steak Day (October 26) and a couple of days I asked you on our Facebook page "Who has the best chicken fried steak in Idaho?" and I wanted to share that with you. I've only had chicken fried steak once and that was earlier this year....
Insidious Inflation Impacting Idahoans Ability To Enjoy Holidays
Regardless of which political party is in power leading up to the midterms or presidential elections, Americans have grown custom to a price reduction of goods. In the old days, gas prices would drop right before the November elections leading to a reward for the party responsible for the price break.
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Shooting Himself, Wyoming Hunter Says Handgun Saved Him From Grizzly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In those few moments of furious violence in the remote high country of the Gro Ventre mountains, Lee Francis knew his life hung in the balance between a grizzly’s teeth and claws and his trigger finger. “He was probably less...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
