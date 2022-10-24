I am old enough to remember when the libs claimed Donald Trump would bring about WW3. Turns out the libs are doing it. Could this be the reason why Liz Truss only lasted 6 weeks as prime minister? Did she NOT want to go nuclear destruction of the planet?
Absolutely ludicrous at what lengths some pundits will go to in order to try and scare people! It was Franklin D Roosevelt who said it best. “There is nothing to fear but fear itself.”
so while reading this I was wondering how just regular citizens can tell the difference between nuclear missles and conventional ones.....then I see a picture of a convoy of military trucks that have totally enclosed beds....they wouldnt even know if any kind of missles are even on those trucks.....much to do about nothing and someones vivid imagination....
Comments / 235