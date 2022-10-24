Fort Benton is home to one of America's favorite pet stories, Shep the dog. In 1936, Shep's owner died, and his body was taken to the Fort Benton train station to be shipped back east to his family. Shep watched as the train left the station, and for five and a half years, would meet every incoming train awaiting the return of his human.

