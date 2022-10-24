Read full article on original website
Winner of new truck announced at cross-town game
The winner of a new Toyota pickup truck was announced at the cross-town football game in Great Falls on Friday, October 21, 2022.
KULR8
Shep: Forever Faithful
Fort Benton is home to one of America's favorite pet stories, Shep the dog. In 1936, Shep's owner died, and his body was taken to the Fort Benton train station to be shipped back east to his family. Shep watched as the train left the station, and for five and a half years, would meet every incoming train awaiting the return of his human.
Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting
ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
montanarightnow.com
GFHS teacher is named Montana History Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every year, a teacher from around the Treasure State is named winner of the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award honoring the Montana History Teacher of the Year. For the 2021/2022 season, that teacher has been selected as Great Falls' own Eric Chaon. Chaon is the 33rd...
Woman found dead at Great Falls church has been identified
Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified the person who was found dead in Great Falls last week
theelectricgf.com
Officials identify woman who died at downtown church
The Casacde County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died at the First United Methodist Church downtown on Oct. 19. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that the decedent is Dianna Sue Cole and the cause of death was complications of chronic alcoholism. A vigil is being held for Cole...
On the ballot: recreational marijuana sales in Great Falls (video)
Voters will decide whether or not to allow or prohibit all types of commercial marijuana businesses from operating within the City
montanarightnow.com
Destination Known: Rustlers and Bison Post Season Set After Crosstown
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Well, you can always throw out the records when Great Falls High and CMR meet on the field, and Friday night, it was first year head coach, Coda Tchida, who won his first crosstown game 24-10 over the Rustlers. It was a game dominated by the...
montanarightnow.com
Helena Valley homeowners on wells encouraged to test water for arsenic and uranium
HELENA, Mont. - High arsenic values have been found in surface waters in the Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley irrigation canal. Levels exceed the drinking water standard, which could lead to various detrimental health conditions, Lewis and Clark Public Health warns. “There are different sources of...
montanarightnow.com
Crash slide-off blockage on HWY 89 south of King Hill Pass
NEIHART, Mont. - There is a crash slide-off blockage on Highway 89 1.75 miles south of King Hill Pass Monday. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report said the crash is located at mile-marker 28. MDT's road report said as of Sunday evening there is scattered snow and ice on...
KULR8
Head-on crash kills three people near Geyser
LEWISTOWN, Mont. - At approximately 1704 hours on Saturday, October 22, 2022, Central Montana Dispatch in Lewistown received a report of a head-on collision near Geyser on U.S. Highway 87. Geyser Fire, Ambulance and Extraction, Judith Basin Sheriff, and Montana Highway Patrol all responded to the scene. 53-year-old Lukas Rankin of Great Falls and 38-year-old Adam Ridgeway and 44-year-old Niki Ridgeway of Geyser were pronounced dead at the scene of this 2-vehicle accident.
