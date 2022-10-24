We all have someone around us who is the ‘mother of the group’ kind of person. They would be the first ones to point out that you should sleep because you’ve had a long day the next day or pull the plug on a party just because they have to be at work on time. While it may sound like a turn-off to be with someone responsible all the time, we absolutely need these sensible souls in our life to balance things out. These three zodiac signs are the most responsible ones:

8 DAYS AGO