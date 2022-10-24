Read full article on original website
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
ohmymag.co.uk
The most responsible zodiac signs
We all have someone around us who is the ‘mother of the group’ kind of person. They would be the first ones to point out that you should sleep because you’ve had a long day the next day or pull the plug on a party just because they have to be at work on time. While it may sound like a turn-off to be with someone responsible all the time, we absolutely need these sensible souls in our life to balance things out. These three zodiac signs are the most responsible ones:
Bustle
How The October New Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign's Love Life
If you’ve been feeling confused or stagnant in your love life, the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse, which rises on Oct. 25, will offer some much-needed clarity — but don’t expect these revelations to be gentle. La luna is headed for intense Scorpio territory, prompting hidden desires and well-kept secrets to arise. This will make the start of eclipse season feel like a chaotic cocktail of drama and catharsis. But ultimately, the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse may mark a fated moment in your relationship or singlehood — so it makes sense why you’d want to know how this powerful eclipse will affect your zodiac sign’s love life.
ohmymag.co.uk
Zodiac signs who have anger issues
Being around people who have short tempers or get easily agitated is one of the most challenging tasks of our lives. It’s like you don’t know what might set them off or cause a fight. While we all go a little mad at times, there’re some people who are always angry even at the tiniest of inconveniences in life. These four zodiac signs are some of them.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here is what your guardian angel is called according to your date of birth
Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of October 24-31, 2022
Aries (March 21 to April 20) Things may feel like they aren’t going as you planned them to. Despite your optimistic view, you can’t move forward with your goals. Balance your time. Manage your expectations and push forward even when things feel rough. Taurus (April 21 to May...
ohmymag.co.uk
The zodiac signs most likely to betray you
Some signs are famous for their unwavering loyalty and dedication, whether it’s to their friends, family, or even projects. However, the reason this trait is so celebrated is because of the sheer number of snakes out there that will do anything to get to the top, even if it means using other people as stepping stones to get there. It’s not necessarily that they love to target you, says YourTango; you’re just in the way of their success.
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 10/25/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't hug the side of the pool – not when there's a solar eclipse in passionate Scorpio. Take a dive off the deep end. It will prove exhilarating!. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): There are people who get you and people who...
Bustle
Your Horoscope For November 2022
This November, prepare for dramatic redirections as the total lunar eclipse in Taurus will stir up shocking endings in your work and financial life on Nov. 8. You may feel a deep calling to pack a bag and travel to a new destination on Nov. 16 when Venus enters Sagittarius. Make the most of this energy by sharing your love generously. It’s time to restore the sense of adventure and excitement in your relationships. Mercury will follow Venus’ lead on Nov. 17, when it begins its journey in philosophical Sagittarius. This will cause you to muse on bigger questions about the meaning of life and your purpose. This expansive and learning-focused energy is great for picking up a new skill or learning a language.
ohmymag.co.uk
The pettiest zodiac signs
All of us have been petty by something or the other at least once in our life. Let’s face it, we are not saints and seeing things that bring us sadness or get us jealous can bring out a side that we may not even be aware of. While some people don’t let this overwhelming feeling of being petty stay for long, others have a tough time hiding it. These three zodiac signs are guilty of being the pettiest:
October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money
That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 25, 2022
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Change is in order, and there’s no need to make it a difficult process. Getting rid of the old baggage will happen in three easy steps: Open your hands. Let it drop. Keep moving. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You fear monotony the way some people...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the most charismatic zodiac signs
Have you ever struggled with talking people into doing what you want without being explicit about it? It’s times like these where having the gift of charisma would come very much in handy. Whether it’s to haggle or convince you to do a favor for them, being charismatic would almost always get you out in a pinch. There’s a reason most cult leaders—and similar figures—are known for their silver tongue!
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs can’t hold their liquor
Some people go through their drinks slowly, taking the occasional sip to make sure they keep the right amount of buzz for the night, says Thrillist. Others, however, knock back drink after drink to barrel right into alcohol-induced uninhibition, letting loose a lot more than expected!. While everyone loves to...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because an Eclipse Is Helping Them Their Potential
We’ve got a game-changing week ahead of us, so don’t underestimate the synchronicities! In fact, by the time you read this, the sun will already be moving through mystifying Scorpio, adorning your peripheral view with friendly ghosts (and secret suspicions you weren’t aware of). The eclipse energy is rising and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 24 to 30. Can you feel it? In addition to waltzing into the spookiest season of the year, there will be a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, which energetically dominates the rest of the week. However, the moon will...
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs have the worst memory
If you forget things often, you know age has nothing to do with a good or bad memory. It’s one thing to let something slip off your mind once in a while, but forgetting most of the things frequently is just not ideal. Many mental health issues have forgetfulness as one of their prominent symptoms, but sometimes – it’s just your zodiac sign. As such, these four zodiac signs have the worst memory ever.
Refinery29
Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here
Halloween 2022 is here — are you ready to unleash your wild side? Astrologically, this Halloween is bringing out some intense vibes mid-eclipse season, due to the looming First Quarter moon in Aquarius that occurs the following morning. On the 31st, the sun in Scorpio and Aquarius moon are...
boldsky.com
Mercury Transit In Libra On 26 October 2022 Effects And Remedies On Zodiac Signs
Their winsome deportment and disposition tell on their looks and as a result, they look far younger than imagined. They excel in business, writing, anchoring, law, journalism, storytelling, and public relations. With weak positioning of Mercury in a horoscope, the results may turn topsy turvy and there could be nerve and skin problems, sweating and other problems.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs have the sharpest tongues
When people want to be honest about something, they often think carefully about how to relay their opinions so they don’t hurt others’ feelings. However, some signs won’t hesitate to tell it like it is, which can make them come off as critical, harsh or straight-up vicious. They don’t care about the consequences of their words—what matters to them most is getting their truth out, so they can be pretty confrontational.
Sagittarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for October 23 – 29
NOV 23 - DEC 21. Hidden feelings can break through your defences – and more than one person will be delighted. Partners put aside any doubts and celebrate a win-win week together. If you’re single, a time of teasing with a Leo workmate can take the next, serious love-step....
