Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
thetravelingchild.co
The Best Christmas Markets in the USA
The holiday season is finally here and Christmas markets are a fun way to get into the spirit of the season. You can stock up on some of the most unique Christmas gifts and holiday treats and they’re a great way to enjoy all the festive sights, sounds, tastes, and smells that they have to offer. Also known as Christkindl Markets since they originate in Europe (check out The Best Christmas Markets in Europe here) don’t feel sad if you can’t make it to Europe as this list of the best Christmas Markets in the USA give some of the European markets competition!
luxury-houses.net
This $3,795,000 Modern Masterpiece in Golden Valley, MN is Brimming with Mid-century Particulars and Offers Unparalleled Attention to Detail Throughout
The House in Golden Valley offers outdoor kitchen with all the accoutrements for entertaining, cozy sauna and poolside bath with shower, now available for sale. This home located at 3902 Glenwood Ave, Golden Valley, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,564 square feet of living spaces. Call David K Wells Iii – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 845-8186) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Golden Valley.
One of America's highest Google-rated Indian restaurants is in Minneapolis
Minneapolis is home to one of the best-rated Indian restaurants in the country. That's according to Bonus Insider, which compiled a ranking of the Indian restaurants with the best review ratings on Google to mark the celebration of Diwali. Coming in at 9th nationally is the Spice & Tonic Indian...
vikings.com
Thielen Foundation Pledges $1 Million Toward 8 Minnesota Nonprofits
MINNEAPOLIS — Thielen Foundation on Tuesday announced it is pledging a $1 million dollar donation which will be shared between eight different Minnesota-based nonprofit organizations. For the second time in 10 months, Thielen Foundation is making a significant donation to the children and people of the Minnesota community. In...
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
'Save the world from mediocre apples': How the U of M develops the next big apple
CHANHASSEN, Minnesota — Minnesota is known for its apples. Honeycrisp, Haralson, SweeTango, Zestar!, First Kiss and more are favorites thanks to the University of Minnesota's fruit breeding program. While many are familiar with these Minnesota-grown favorites, it's a decades-long process to get them into customers' hands with thousands of them every year not making the cut.
T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store
A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month. The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America
New stores and attractions are in the works at Mall of America ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The Bloomington megamall has already added a number of new retailers in recent weeks, including two new entries to Level 1, North: Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors and Canadian outerwear company Moose Knuckles.
35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Encampment evictions to continue in winter
On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Minneapolis City Council voted 9-4 against a proposal to suspend further evictions of unhoused encampments within the city, with some council members saying the issue was outside the scope of the council’s control. The council passed two measures that require the City to report...
Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening
Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
rejournals.com
That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market
Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar
The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
Man "accidentally" shoots himself at Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park
The Brooklyn Park Police Department released information Monday about a shooting at the Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park. Initial information provided indicate that a man may have “accidently shot himself while attending the event”.
fox9.com
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
Bethel University News
Bethel Alert: Shelter in Place Ended
The Ramsey County shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Community members at the 3900 and Anderson Center campuses may continue with normal work and classes and move between buildings freely. Please go to bethel.edu/bethel-alert for more information. The Campaign for Bethel University. Bethel students and alumni accomplish incredible things in their...
shsoutherner.net
Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools
The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
ccxmedia.org
Update: Bid Approved for Demolishing Four Seasons Mall
It was another step forward on Tuesday night in the process to demolish the Four Seasons Mall in Plymouth. On Tuesday night, the Plymouth City Council voted to accept a bid to demolish the vacant mall. A bid of $850,000 was accepted to remove the building and parking lot and seed the site. Demolition work is expected to start in December.
