Seattle, WA

One of Seattle’s most dangerous intersections for red-light crashes, 23rd and John finally gets safety upgrades including new protected turn signals

By jseattle
capitolhillseattle.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crash blocks northbound lanes of East Marginal Way S

SEATTLE — All northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle were blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The closure was at South Hudson Street. At 8:23 a.m., Seattle fire said a three-car crash happened at Alaska Way South. One person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly crash in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a deadly one-car crash Wednesday morning in Olympia. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office...
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended

Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
YELM, WA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Wallingford, WA Man Says Garbage Truck Driver Saved His Life

There was a happy reunion in Wallingford, a week after a terrifying emergency. Neal Stuber needed medical help right away, and it was one garbage truck driver’s fast actions that made all of the difference. Stuber says he was alone inside his Wallingford home when he noticed his leg was bleeding. “Truthfully, I don’t know what happened in the beginning,” said Stuber. “I burst a vein in my leg. l looked around. There was blood all over the place.”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
TACOMA, WA
CBS News

RSV cases surge in King County, Causing hospital capacity concerns

SEATTLE - Area hospitals are seeing an early surge of RSV infections, a virus most severely affecting children under age 2. "RSV is on the rise," said Dr. Russell Migita, attending physician and a clinical leader of Emergency Services at Seattle Children's Hospital. "Last week 30% of respiratory viral tests in Seattle Children's Emergency Department (ED) were positive for RSV. In the past, when we've reached 30-40% positivity, we are at peak, which typically lasts for 2 months. Throughout our hospital and urgent care clinics, we are seeing about 20-30 positives per day. This number is likely to go higher."
KING COUNTY, WA

