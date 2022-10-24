Read full article on original website
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Zoe Saldaña felt “bitter” at the start of filming ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’
Zoe Saldaña has said she felt “bitter” when filming started on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3. The actor, who plays Gamora in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy films, reprises the role for what’s expected to be the last time in the upcoming third outing. Speaking...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals first terrifying look at Kang the Conqueror
The first trailer for Ant-Man 3 – titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – has finally debuted online, revealing the first look at villain Kang The Conqueror. Phase Four of the MCU has traversed multiple realms, but Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man outing is keeping things quantum. Ahead...
James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe
Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
James Gunn takes over all DC movies
Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be co-chairs and co-CEOs of Warner Bros.’ new DC Studios, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. DC Studios is a new Warner Bros. department replacing DC Films, and will oversee all DC Universe projects within film, TV, and animation.
When will Black Adam be on streaming? Estimated HBO Max release date
Here's when to expect Black Adam on HBO Max
Watch: The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Marvel Entertainment has released a trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which will stream Nov. 25 on Disney+.
Call Kang: Marvel Releases ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Starring Supervillain Jonathan Majors
After several delays Marvel has finally released the first look at the upcoming Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania featuring Jonathan Majors & Paul Rudd.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Gets Black Friday Release Date
With only one week left until Halloween, it's time to set our sights on new festivities! For this holiday season, fans won't need to travel lightyears into space to hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew because director James Gunn is bringing them to Earth. Mark your calendars Marvel fans, because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is crash-landing for its Disney+ premiere on November 25.
Marvel Studios Drops 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Official Trailer and Poster
Following a leak, Marvel Studios has now dropped the official trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Originally shown as the recent D23 Expo event, the latest official look serves to build anticipation for the film set to introduce Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The over two-minute trailer...
‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite
With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Movie and TV Divisions
It looks like DC Studios has found its Kevin Feige, and it's a face you're very familiar with. Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. Together, Gunn and Safran will oversee all of the DC-oriented program at Warner Bros. including film, television, and animation efforts. The two will report directly to new Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav.
The Guardians of the Galaxy are Getting Star-Lord His Very Own Kevin Bacon for Christmas
It can get lonely out there in the far reaches of space, which is why the Guardians of the Galaxy are teaming up to make sure Star-Lord has a very special Christmas. The new teaser for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special opens with Star-Lord/Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt) still grieving the (requisite spoiler alert for a movie that came out four years ago) death of Gamora during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. With the Guardians realizing Christmas is fast approaching on Earth, they concoct a plan to make sure Star-Lord has a joyful holiday season and...
Avatar director James Cameron shades Marvel movies in new interview with MCU star Zoe Saldaña
The Oscar-winning Titanic helmer criticized MCU and DC productions — with Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldaña participating in the same conversation — in a recent interview with the The New York Times pegged to his upcoming blockbuster sequel. Responding to a question about...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Release date and cast
PHASE five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's slate of films is kicked off by another adventure starring Ant-Man and the Wasp. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the 31st film in Marvel's cohesive storyline. When is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's release date?. The success of the second Ant-Man movie...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Everything to Know About Chris Pratt’s Next Marvel Movie
One last time. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to conclude Marvel Studios' trilogy about the ragtag team of intergalactic heroes, and fans have high expectations for the flick. Though Guardians of the Galaxy came out in 2014 and Vol. 2 was released in 2017, it hasn't actually been quite that long since […]
