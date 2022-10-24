Read full article on original website
Related
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
McDonald's Brings Back its Most Famous Limited-Time Offer
Food is king and when food rules, consumers follow. Restaurants have the public's taste buds to thank for crazy demands of popular food items, and while the restaurants may toy with people's emotions, when they deliver, they are soon forgiven. Wendy’s (WEN) just announced it was bringing back a fan...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's
Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
Krispy Kreme is changing its name
Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald's customer horrified and upset after finding this inside burger
It's already hard enough to have dietary restrictions. It’s even worse when food brands seemingly introduce vegan or vegetarian inclusive options, only for customers to be disappointed by the taste or even worse, feel duped when their dietary requirements are not respected. As reported by The Star, a 25-...
Thrillist
Burger King's Revamped $5 Your Way Meal Includes an All-New Menu Item
There's nothing not to love about Burger King's Your Way Meal. You get to scarf down the fast food favorites of your choice for just $5. And while the lineup is always good, the Whopper slinger just added an all-new menu item to choose from, Fast Food Post reports. As...
thebrag.com
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
McDonald’s fans angry as Halloween Pails are missing key feature – I picked one up myself and was disappointed too
AS McDonald's brings back its long-awaited Halloween Happy Meal Pails, fans noticed that it's missing one major component - the lid. The fan-favorite pails first hit the spooky scene in 1986 coming in three styles: the McPunk’n with a traditional jack-o-lantern face, one with a ghostly face called McBoo, and the McGoblin.
I caught McDonald’s filming customers in the toilet and confronted the manager but he refused to remove it
A CUSTOMER has been left outraged after finding a camera in the bathroom of his local McDonald's. TikTok user Nick posted a clip of the shocking discovery two days ago, which also showed the manager of the restaurant in Ireland refuse his request to remove the invasive gadget. In the...
McDonald's Is Offering $1 Fries Until 2023
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but if you haven't started any of your holiday shopping yet, you're already a bit behind the eight ball. Sure, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet. However, according to a recent Bankrate survey, half of this year's winter shoppers have either already started shopping, or plan to start knocking items off of their list, by October 31, which, by the way, is in just five short days.
McDonald’s to say ‘farewell’ to McRib sandwich
The sandwich McDonald’s describes as “BBQ pork sandwich perfection” is in its final stretch, according to the fast food chain. The McRib is enjoying one final turn on the menu that is set to end on Nov. 20. The McRib sandwich, consisting of a pork patty, homestyle...
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
TODAY.com
The McRib is back (again) for what McDonald’s is calling its ‘Farewell Tour'
A farewell tour is bittersweet. While it’s the signifier of a long and successful career, it’s also what is supposed to be a final goodbye to an icon we hold dear. Serena Williams, Elton John and more all have gone on farewell tours (or are still going on them) recently and another iconic great is now set to join them in the annals of history — but this time, it’s a sandwich.
McDonald's sign threatens the END of iconic $1 frozen Cokes - but fast food giant calls panic-inducing message 'an honest mistake'
McDonald's has moved swiftly to assure customers $1 frozen Coke is still on offer, after one restaurant mistakenly posted a sign advising they had doubled in price. Patrons entering the fast food giant's Para Hills restaurant in Adelaide on Tuesday were met with a sign on the door explaining that the 'due to a price adjustment all frozen drinks are now $2'.
CNET
Halloween Deals and Freebies from McDonald's, Burger King, Krispy Kreme and More
Halloween is right around the corner, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still enjoy delicious deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s....
McDonald’s is now offering free fries every Friday for some customers – here’s how to get them
MCDONALD'S fans will be able to get a free treat at the fast food chain, thanks to a new hack. Customers can get a free portion of medium fries under McDonald's Free Fries Friday scheme. To claim your free fries, you must buy $1 worth of food through the McDonald's...
The Internet Is Once Again Floored Over How The McDonald's McRib Is Made
A rotating fan-favorite at McDonald's, the McRib has a long history of disappearing from the franchise's menu and returning in valor ... over and over and over again. According to Thrillist, the barbecue pork rib sandwich debuted in 1983 and subsequently earned the nickname "McFlop" due to its poor performance on the menu. Over the years, McDonald's has removed, replaced, and reinstated the sandwich dozens of times. There's no definite answer as to why it's such an unpredictable item on their menu, but many McDonald's customers are less concerned with its history of inconsistency and more concerned with how it's made.
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
Comments / 0