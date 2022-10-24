Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
New York Jets RB Breece Hall suffers season-ending injury
The worst-case scenario with the New York Jets star rookie running back Breece Hall has officially been confirmed. It was just reported by multiple sources that Hall did indeed suffer a torn ACL and also has a meniscus injury that will sideline him for the rest of 2022. Just a crushing blow for the special rookie and this high-flying Jets football team.
Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse
The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
Giants’ OT Evan Neal diagnosed with Grace 2 MCL sprain
The New York Giants picked up a number of injuries against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 7 win on Sunday afternoon. One of the more prominent losses was rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal, who was rolled up on, sustaining a knee injury. After seeing the amount of pain that...
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (hamstring) practicing Wednesday for Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Wilson reportedly looked more mobile at Wednesday's practice than he did in last week's limited sessions. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett previously said the veteran was "trending in that direction" of playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but Wilson will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. Brett Rypien went 24-of-46 for 225 scoreless yards and an interception as the Broncos' starter. Jerry Jeudy performed well with 7 catches on 11 targets for 96 yards, but Courtland Sutton only managed 3 catches and 23 yards on 9 targets.
3 Trades the Dallas Cowboys should explore immediately
The NFL Trade Deadline is next week and playoff contenders like the Dallas Cowboys are already in on the action. Just this week the Cowboys upgraded their interior defensive line by trading for behemoth DT, Johnathan Hankins. With needs remaining at receiver, cornerback, and on the offensive line, the Dallas...
BetMGM Promo Code for Kansas: Get $200 Free if a TD is Scored This Week
The Chiefs may be on a bye, but BetMGM is still rewarding Kansas users with a fantastic new promo for Week 8: Bet $10, Get $200 if either team scores a TD. I'll explain how to claim this great offer. BetMGM Promo Code Kansas. As long as you bet at...
Kevin Stefanski’s stoicism is starting to make people question if he knows what he’s doing
Kevin Stefanski is the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and has a reputation for not saying much. Something I see a lot on Twitter when it comes to Kevin Stefanski is complaints about how little he talks about the actual issues facing the Cleveland Browns on a week-to-week basis. Instead of deep diving into the issues and how they’re going to combat them, Stefanski often gives vaguely generic answers like “We know what’s wrong and what we have to do to fix it.”
numberfire.com
D.K. Metcalf avoids knee surgery, week-to-week for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will not require knee surgery for the injury he suffered in Week 7, per head coach Pete Carroll. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says Metcalf is week-to-week after being carted to the locker room during Sunday's contest. He appears to have avoided a long-term injury and there even seems like some hope Metcalf could play in Week 8 against the New York Giants. If Metcalf does wind up missing time, then Tyler Lockett will be in line for more targets and there will be more snaps available for Marquise Goodwin and D'Wayne Eskridge. Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps on Sunday and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown outing since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to the Active Roster
The Cardinals have signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster. Arizona originally brought Blankenship to the practice squad two weeks ago before elevating him to play in a Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. During the game, the former Colts kicker went 2/2 on field goals and...
Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
Bucs vs Ravens Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $2,500 in Free Bets for Thursday Night Football
The Bucs’ disappointing season went from bad to worse with a loss to the Panthers, but Tampa Bay gets an opportunity to right the ship against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. To help Bucs fans get ready for the monumental matchup, three different sportsbooks are giving you...
Cardinals sign 2 O-linemen to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals announced some practice squad moves Wednesday. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was signed to the active roster and receiver Laquon Treadwell was cut, leaving two vacancies. They added a pair of offensive linemen, signing Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora. Isidora was brought back after getting released earlier in October....
Yardbarker
Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Out For Season With Torn Triceps
It’s another big blow for the Jets offense, as Vera-Tucker was their best lineman and had even filled in at tackle a couple of times this season. Vera-Tucker, 23, was a two-year starter at USC, was an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All Pac 12 in 2020. The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NBC Sports
Top running back targets to monitor at 2022 NFL trade deadline
Some big-name running backs already have been on the move. Christian McCaffrey went from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster trade last week. Then the New York Jets acted quickly to find a backfield replacement after rookie Breece Hall tore his ACL, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Copper Fit may have finally cut ties with Brett Favre
Following his welfare scandal, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has seemingly been removed from Copper Fit’s website. Former Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre has been in the center of a Mississippi welfare scandal. A bombshell report revealed that Favre had received welfare funding from the state’s ex-governor Phil Bryant, to help the University of Southern Mississippi State build a volleyball facility. Favre has denied this, but has seen some partnerships suspended, including with SiriusXM and ESPN Milwaukee.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0