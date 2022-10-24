Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!
Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A typical school pickup turned violent at an Albuquerque elementary school recently. It happened at Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary School after what police call a ‘parking situation.’ The incident was all caught on camera. A video from two weeks ago shows a grey...
Local Chevron gas station goes all out with spooky Halloween display
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local convenience store is really getting into the Halloween spirit. The Chevron gas station near Coors and Irving is going all out with its Halloween decorations this year. Since 2012, and every year since, the display inside the store has grown. The manager says...
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says
"We don't just give up on them. If they have that will and that spunk and quality of life, then we're going to keep going for them," said the rescue's president.
Albuquerque cracks down on homeless encampments across city parks
Many Albuquerque residents expressed concerns over the growing problem, saying they fear for their safety.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Fire crews respond to three fires around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to three residential fires Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. AFR says crews responded to a residential fire in northeast Albuquerque around 4 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 3000 block of Aliso Drive. Crews says heavy flames were coming from the house when crews arrived on scene. […]
SWAIA Winter Indian Market
Shopping for the holidays gets a huge boost every winter when The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) hosts its annual Winter Indian Market. Over 150 indigenous vendors, representing artwork from SWAIA’s ten juried classifications, set up shop indoors, along with musical and dance performances, an in-person silent auction, raffles, delicious food and more throughout the weekend. The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts’ Winter Indian Market takes place at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, December 3 – 4, 2022, 9 – 5 p.m.
After setting up more than 100 companies to help avoid taxes, Albuquerque woman faces prison time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who ran a business helping companies get started has pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. government. Stacy Underwood allegedly opened at least 114 bank accounts for her clients while helping hide millions in funds from the IRS. According to her guilty plea filed in federal court, Underwood and partner David […]
Brief evacuation at FAA facility in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some flights to and from the Albuquerque International Sunport were diverted or delayed Wednesday morning after a brief evacuation of non-essential personnel at the FAA Air Traffic Control Center in Albuquerque. Officials say fumes in the FAA facility, near Paseo Del Norte and Louisiana, caused the brief evacuation of non-essential personnel. They […]
Sights and Sounds: NM Dream Team gets spooky with haunted house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association. It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause […]
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
FBI offers reward for info on missing Navajo Nation woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Investigators believe it may have headed toward […]
2 accused of possessing stolen vehicles in Bernalillo
A whole lot of stolen property has been recovered in Sandoval County.
A look at a Los Lunas mansion's "haunted" legacy
LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Kitchen doors opening and closing on their own. Unoccupied chairs rocking back and forth. A mysterious child in a photo. Over the years, the Luna Mansion in Los Lunas has gained a reputation as being "haunted". Guests and staff alike have shared stories of unexplained activity, which some chalk up to the paranormal.
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
