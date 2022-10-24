Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
ESPN
Titans teammates rally around QB Ryan Tannehill after right foot injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill limped away from his postgame press conference with a walking boot on his right foot Sunday afternoon, the physical effects of a hard-fought win against the Indianapolis Colts were evident. Tannehill posted an underwhelming line, completing 13 of 20 pass attempts...
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
Look: Renderings Of Tennessee Titans' New $2 Billion Stadium Revealed
The Tennessee Titans have called Nissan Stadium their home since 1999. However, after new renderings of a $2.1 billion stadium in Nashville were released today, some speculation ensued on a potential Titans' move away from their home field of more than two decades. "NEW: A first look at ...
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
3 Trades the Dallas Cowboys should explore immediately
The NFL Trade Deadline is next week and playoff contenders like the Dallas Cowboys are already in on the action. Just this week the Cowboys upgraded their interior defensive line by trading for behemoth DT, Johnathan Hankins. With needs remaining at receiver, cornerback, and on the offensive line, the Dallas...
BetMGM Promo Code for Kansas: Get $200 Free if a TD is Scored This Week
The Chiefs may be on a bye, but BetMGM is still rewarding Kansas users with a fantastic new promo for Week 8: Bet $10, Get $200 if either team scores a TD. I'll explain how to claim this great offer. BetMGM Promo Code Kansas. As long as you bet at...
Nashville Mayor Agrees to Tennessee Titans’ $2.2B Stadium
The Tennessee Titans are one step closer to getting a new home after Nashville mayor John Cooper agreed to a deal with the NFL team for a domed stadium. The Titans’ new home will cost up to $2.2 billion and would be able to host events that aren’t possible at Nissan Stadium — like the Super Bowl, NFL combine, and the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Bucs vs Ravens Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $2,500 in Free Bets for Thursday Night Football
The Bucs’ disappointing season went from bad to worse with a loss to the Panthers, but Tampa Bay gets an opportunity to right the ship against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. To help Bucs fans get ready for the monumental matchup, three different sportsbooks are giving you...
BetRivers Promo Code in Michigan: Get $500 Free to Bet This Weekend Only
This is a huge week in Michigan sports. Not only do the Wolverines battle Michigan State, but the Lions have a must-win game with the Dolphins too while the Pistons and Red Wings are in full swing. On top of all that action, Michigan residents also have a risk-free $500...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 8 injuries: Broncos' Russell Wilson limited; Buccaneers' WR ruled out for 'Thursday Night Football'
NFL storylines seem to change on a daily basis. Last week, the big story was Christian McCaffrey being traded from the Panthers to the 49ers in a move that kick-started what should be an interesting time in the NFL ahead of the trade deadline. The news shifted to Indianapolis this week after the Colts made the shocking decision to bench Matt Ryan after just seven games.
Miami Heat’s transition O sparks big road win over undefeated Blazers, 119-98
The Miami Heat came into their first road game of the season on the back of their third defeat of the year. Getting out to a Rocky start, it took them three games to secure their first win, after losing to Chicago and Boston to start the year, only to drop the second of consecutive matchups to the Raptors on Monday.
FanSided
