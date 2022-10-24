ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
ESPN

Titans teammates rally around QB Ryan Tannehill after right foot injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill limped away from his postgame press conference with a walking boot on his right foot Sunday afternoon, the physical effects of a hard-fought win against the Indianapolis Colts were evident. Tannehill posted an underwhelming line, completing 13 of 20 pass attempts...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

3 Trades the Dallas Cowboys should explore immediately

The NFL Trade Deadline is next week and playoff contenders like the Dallas Cowboys are already in on the action. Just this week the Cowboys upgraded their interior defensive line by trading for behemoth DT, Johnathan Hankins. With needs remaining at receiver, cornerback, and on the offensive line, the Dallas...
Front Office Sports

Nashville Mayor Agrees to Tennessee Titans’ $2.2B Stadium

The Tennessee Titans are one step closer to getting a new home after Nashville mayor John Cooper agreed to a deal with the NFL team for a domed stadium. The Titans’ new home will cost up to $2.2 billion and would be able to host events that aren’t possible at Nissan Stadium — like the Super Bowl, NFL combine, and the College Football Playoff National Championship.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

NFL Week 8 injuries: Broncos' Russell Wilson limited; Buccaneers' WR ruled out for 'Thursday Night Football'

NFL storylines seem to change on a daily basis. Last week, the big story was Christian McCaffrey being traded from the Panthers to the 49ers in a move that kick-started what should be an interesting time in the NFL ahead of the trade deadline. The news shifted to Indianapolis this week after the Colts made the shocking decision to bench Matt Ryan after just seven games.
FanSided

