Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Related
boothbayregister.com
Sugar and spice drive at First National Bank
All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Nov. 11. If you would like to help, First National Bank welcomes donations to your local branches. Valuable donations include: Cake, cookie, brownie and muffin mix, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder and taco seasoning.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Theater, fluoridation, Halloween and more
Last Tuesday, an individual new to our librarians introduced himself as Michael Klecheski, a retired U. S. ambassador to Mongolia. Much as they hoped he could provide interesting conversation for all of us in an evening lecture, he was here only for a short time, time enough to liven up a rainy day for Anne and Jen. We hope he will return with more time to share some of his experiences with the rest of us.
WMTW
Maine couple gives new life to coffee sacks, feed bags for everyday use
Plenty of businesses around the state brand their products as "made in Maine," but a new company in Jefferson prefers "re-made in Maine." Blue Earth Bags repurposes old feed and coffee bean sacks into a durable tote. Kim Fenn likes knowing she’s saving and repurposing materials instead of throwing it...
boothbayregister.com
New art show at Damariscotta River Grill
The new show at the Grill opens Oct. 31 with three seasoned Midcoast Maine artists. Kathleen Horst, Will Kefauver, and Candace Vlcek utilize very different styles and mediums to capture scenes in and around the Midcoast. The show will be on display through Dec. 12. Join us for dinner Thursday evening Nov. 17 to celebrate the artists. The Grill will offer a prix fixe three course menu for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Please call ahead to make a reservation.
boothbayregister.com
When not to laugh
Hear any good jokes lately? How about any sexist ones? If you said those two things are mutually exclusive, you are correct. Sexist humor belongs nowhere. Yet who hasn’t been around it? It may sound hard to be the lone person not laughing at a friend’s joke because it didn’t sit well with you. But be the cheese that stands alone, not laughing. You might inspire others in the room to dim their laughs and maybe next time, not laugh at all.
boothbayregister.com
Guest speakers at Edgecomb Community Church
The Edgecomb Community Church offers a free lunch each first and third Tuesday of the month at noon. This next Tuesday, Nov. 1, four guests will be attending this free lunch to offer their expertise in navigating local resources for Medicare, local health organizations, and other area social services. Renata...
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow’s Community Night exclusively for residents of the Boothbay peninsula Nov. 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is showing its appreciation to its Boothbay Peninsula neighbors by holding a special Community Night at Gardens Aglow on Friday, Nov. 18, 4-9 p.m. Community Night is a complimentary evening exclusively for year-round Boothbay peninsula residents, including Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, and West Boothbay Harbor. Simply present proof of residence for admission and enjoy this fun event, kicking off the season in the company of friends. Enjoy the lights, then relax with a cup of hot chocolate or treats from local food vendors like Coastal Maine Popcorn, The Holy Donut, Betsy’s Fancy Fudge, Bixby Chocolate, and more.
boothbayregister.com
Entries are open for the Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invites Boothbay Peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the Boothbay Peninsula in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor are eligible to win. Displays will be judged in two categories – business and residential. Employees and family members of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens are not eligible to enter. To participate, complete the registration form by visiting GardensAglow.org and clicking on the “Contest” link. Entries must be received by Nov. 7 to be eligible for judging and must be lit nightly throughout the event.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Cindy Wade, president of LincolnHealth, joined us last Thursday for a very detailed and informative review of the changes and challenges in providing care in Lincoln County currently. Cindy, with nursing in her background, is from Lincoln County as well as family for generations preceding her. She is passionate about providing the best of care in these difficult times. She first reviewed our St. Andrews campus health center offering primary care where the goal remains local access to care. New physician specialties have been added such as dermatology, cardiology, and urology providing closer more accessible contact. The Coulombe Center and Wellness Rehab offers PT, OT, Speech with added specialties of pediatrics and difficult to access care such as lymphedema treatment as well as dementia care provider support.
boothbayregister.com
Second Congregational Church to celebrate the ministry and spiritual gift of Jane Wilmot
The Sunday, Oct. 30 service at the Second Congregational Church, UCC in Newcastle will celebrate the ministry of Jane Wilmot who is retiring. Jane’s 20 years of service at Second Cong included two years as an interim, and beginning in November 2004 as settled minister of music, director of choirs, and organist. During this time Jane directed a children’s choir, the Tower Ringer’s Handbell Choir, and an adult choir. Additionally, she organized and directed an Ecumenical Choir Festival with other choirs in town (the Handbell Choir has been open to community participation since its inception). Jane also directed the Coastal Chorale (now disbanded) for 10 years.
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine Have One?
Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
boothbayregister.com
Help eradicate polio
World Polio Day, Oct. 24, kicks off a week of special efforts to draw attention to the progress made and the work still needed to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotarians around the world have contributed over $2.4 billion dollars and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries. And it’s working. Rotary and its partners have reduced polio cases worldwide by 99.9% since 1988. We are on the verge of eradicating this terrible disease.
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
boothbayregister.com
Planning board tables Sea and Science Center’s expansion application
The Boothbay planning board wants to review a study regarding the Route 96 /Murray Hill Road intersection and Lobsterman’s Way traffic prior to ruling on Boothbay Sea and Science Center’s expansion application. After a combined two-hour presentation and public hearing, the board Oct. 19 tabled the application to expand and move the program to 12 Carter Road. Later, board members decided to conduct a site review at 3 p.m. Oct. 25.
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
wabi.tv
Mills announces $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care. She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five. Mills says the funds are from the...
boothbayregister.com
Tricia Warren seeks House District 48 seat
Education: Boothbay Region High School; Radford University, BA Foreign Languages, Marketing. Political History (Board, Committees): Boothbay Harbor Selectboard – 2016 - current, currently Vice Chair; Boothbay Harbor Broadband Committee – Chair (current) Boothbay Region School Exploratory Committee; Communications Sub-Committee (current) Clubs/Organizations: Friends of Windjammers Committee – Children’s Tent...
boothbayregister.com
Call to Artists ‘Celebration’ 2022
River Arts in Damariscotta announces a call to artists for a special year-end show that will fill every room of the gallery. All original fine art and fine craft including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, multimedia, pastel, glass, wood, collage and more will be accepted for this holiday exhibition. All artists are invited to participate in this non-juried show. This is an open call without a predetermined theme.
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 1
A consequence of building buildings, like those described in Augusta’s downtown historic district (see the February 2021 issues of The Town Line) and the ones described recently in Waterville’s downtown historic district (see the August and September 2022 issues, ignoring the two irrelevant articles) is that they catch fire.
Comments / 0