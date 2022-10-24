ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Could Be On The Way

Xbox Game Pass may be seeing a price increase in the near future, it seems. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently hinted at the possibility of a price increase for Xbox Game Pass during The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference. Spencer says that he doesn’t think they can hold the price at what it is currently forever.
5 Best Sports Betting Apps (Updated 2022)

With legal sports betting rapidly expanding in the United States, the options to choose from amongst mobile sports betting apps have grown tremendously. That’s why we’re here to help with the best five sports betting apps. Best 5 Sports Betting Apps. The vast majority of bets are placed...
