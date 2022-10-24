Following LSU’s stomping of Ole Miss, all eyes are on November 5th when LSU takes on Alabama in Baton Rouge for first place in the SEC West and Georgia hosts Tennessee for first place in the SEC East. But before that contest takes place, both Georgia and Tennessee have to take on division rivals. The Vols host a ranked Kentucky squad, and Georgia travels to Jacksonville to take on Florida in one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.

