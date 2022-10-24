ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Decision day for 5-star CB Cormani McClain

One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Napier credits Kirby Smart for role in coaching rise

When it comes to the upcoming opposition, it's not just Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV who has the respect of Florida head coach Billy Napier heading into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. contest in Jacksonville between the Gators and the Bulldogs. The 43-year-old UF head coach, who spent two stints at Alabama...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Billy Napier 'would not have been at Alabama' if not for Kirby Smart

Florida head football coach Billy Napier and Georgia’s Kirby Smart go way back to their time at Alabama, and Napier credited Smart for getting him on Nick Saban’s staff in a big way. Napier was Alabama’s wide receivers coach from 2013-16, as Smart was the defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
GAINESVILLE, FL
sportstalkatl.com

Does Georgia have anything to be worried about against Florida?

Following LSU’s stomping of Ole Miss, all eyes are on November 5th when LSU takes on Alabama in Baton Rouge for first place in the SEC West and Georgia hosts Tennessee for first place in the SEC East. But before that contest takes place, both Georgia and Tennessee have to take on division rivals. The Vols host a ranked Kentucky squad, and Georgia travels to Jacksonville to take on Florida in one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alligator Army

Can Florida's defense defy gravity?

The bye week is a good time to look back and take stock — a great time for a little “quality control,” as Coach Napier likes to call it. After Florida’s game against LSU, it’s a great time to discuss expectations. Before the season, I...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

