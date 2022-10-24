Read full article on original website
Decision day for 5-star CB Cormani McClain
One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.
Napier credits Kirby Smart for role in coaching rise
When it comes to the upcoming opposition, it's not just Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV who has the respect of Florida head coach Billy Napier heading into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. contest in Jacksonville between the Gators and the Bulldogs. The 43-year-old UF head coach, who spent two stints at Alabama...
247Sports
Billy Napier 'would not have been at Alabama' if not for Kirby Smart
Florida head football coach Billy Napier and Georgia’s Kirby Smart go way back to their time at Alabama, and Napier credited Smart for getting him on Nick Saban’s staff in a big way. Napier was Alabama’s wide receivers coach from 2013-16, as Smart was the defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast by CBS Sports HQ. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. Auburn
Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) will return to action this weekend when it hits the road to take on Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) in an SEC West showdown from Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Tigers is set for 11 a.m. (CT), and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
sportstalkatl.com
Does Georgia have anything to be worried about against Florida?
Following LSU’s stomping of Ole Miss, all eyes are on November 5th when LSU takes on Alabama in Baton Rouge for first place in the SEC West and Georgia hosts Tennessee for first place in the SEC East. But before that contest takes place, both Georgia and Tennessee have to take on division rivals. The Vols host a ranked Kentucky squad, and Georgia travels to Jacksonville to take on Florida in one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.
Georgia players offer thoughts on moving Georgia-Florida rivalry out of Jacksonville
On Monday, Georgia and Florida put out a joint statement about the series' future in Jacksonville that led to plenty of speculation about what comes next in the rivalry’s future. A little later that day, two of Georgia’s veteran players gave their takes on what should happen next.
Alligator Army
Can Florida’s defense defy gravity?
The bye week is a good time to look back and take stock — a great time for a little “quality control,” as Coach Napier likes to call it. After Florida’s game against LSU, it’s a great time to discuss expectations. Before the season, I...
Georgia defender suffers stress fracture, likely out rest of season
The Georgia secondary has taken a significant hit on the injury front. Dawgs247 learned Tuesday that Georgia safety Dan Jackson has suffered a stress fracture that will likely require surgery later this week. Jackson will likely miss the rest of the Bulldogs’ 2022 season. Jackson began the 2022 season...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Four to watch, full schedule for a massive Week 10 slate of games
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 10 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. This is the final week of district games and automatic playoff qualifiers will be locked in after this week’s games.
Edward Waters hires its first-ever woman AD
Edward Waters University has hired Dr. Ivana Rich to become its director of athletics, making her the first woman at the school to hold that role. The post Edward Waters hires its first-ever woman AD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Jaguar Gardner Minshew sells Ponte Vedra Beach home for $890,000
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II sold his St. Johns County home for $890,000 on Oct. 14. Minshew sold the house at 436 Marsh Cove Drive in the Preserve at Ponte Vedra Lakes to Derek and Elizabeth Hyatt of Ponte Vedra Beach. The four-bedroom, 3½-bath home was originally listed...
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
WCJB
United Faculty of Florida leaders requests UF to release the 11 other presidential candidate names
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders of a college faculty union say that the UF presidential search may have violated Sunshine laws. United Faculty of Florida leaders are requesting UF release the names of the other 11 candidates. Union members claim the search committee selected Ben Sasse as the sole finalist...
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
Video: Giant tank in the median on I-295 near Pritchard Road in Jacksonville
Traffic is slowing on Interstate 295 near Pritchard Road due to onlookers looking at a giant tank on the side of the road. A video sent to Action News Jax by @ChrisFLTornado on Twitter shows a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle next to the tank, which is in the median.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
floridapolitics.com
Ken Jefferson crosses party lines, backs T.K. Waters in Jacksonville Sheriff’s race
Jefferson was the Democratic Party's standard-bearer in the 2015 Sheriff's election. Cross-party endorsements continue in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race, with a former Democratic candidate endorsing Republican T.K. Waters. “We need a Sheriff who will guide and lead the men and women who serve and protect us by enforcing the...
First Coast News
Jacksonville rapper Ksoo pretrial conference in Duval County Circuit Court | Oct. 26, 2022
Hakeem Robinson, aka Ksoo, appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The rapper is accused of killing two people in separate gang-related shootings.
247Sports
