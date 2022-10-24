ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Oregon vs. Cal Score Predictions

Oregon will face off against the Cal Golden Bears this Saturday in what should be one of the easier games on the conference slate. If last season taught us anything, it's that you can't take any games for granted and you need to bring your best to the table every week.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to No. 8 Oregon vs. Cal

Dan Lanning and the No. 8 Oregon Ducks are preparing to hit the road to the Bay Area this week. Fresh off their biggest win of the season over the UCLA Bruins, the Ducks look to stay hot as they take their six-game win streak to Berkeley. The Golden Bears...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Bennett Williams breaks down what he's seen from Cal's offense

Oregon safety Bennett Williams met with the media following practice on Wednesday and discussed the upcoming matchup with Cal. Williams breaks down Cal's offense and what he's seen from Jack Plummer. Williams also broke down Oregon's best basketball players. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon AD Rob Mullens: Ducks have ‘very strong resume’ for College Football Playoff consideration

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens knows what it takes to reach the College Football Playoff, having four years on the CFP selection committee including two as chair. One week before the initial CFP rankings are released, Mullens believes the No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12), who took sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 after defeating UCLA last week, have a “very strong resume” based on their strength of schedule and other metrics.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll

Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon commit Cole Martin receives All-American Bowl jersey

The Road to the Dome Tour continued this week with its latest batch of selections, highlighting some of the nation’s best prospects that will kick off the new year in San Antonio for the prestigious All-American Bowl. Oregon commit Cole Martin, the four-star cornerback from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, was...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

Lanning Updates Injury Status of Taki Taimani

Oregon is preparing to face the Cal Golden Bears on the road this week, and they'll attack practice with a mostly healthy roster. One player that was dinged up in the UCLA win was defensive lineman Sam 'Taki' Taimani, who left the game with an apparent ankle injury in the second half.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

3 Oregon Ducks named to preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team

Three Oregon Ducks were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team. For the second consecutive year, Ducks guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers and center Sedona Prince landed on the 15-player team, voted on by the league’s media. Oregon has had multiple players voted to the preseason all-Pac-12 team in each of the last six seasons.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.

(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
FLORENCE, OR
Emerald Media

Cossette: White liberal fragility at UO

---------- Most would classify the University of Oregon’s student body as an extremely progressive and inclusive community. For the most part, I agree with this sentiment. Our university hosts a welcoming LGBTQ+ community, environmentally conscious students and an overall progressive curriculum and lifestyle. However, in recent weeks of reflection,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy