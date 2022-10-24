Thousands head to the polls for early voting in South Florida

Early voting began Monday at 24 locations across Broward, including at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center in Pompano Beach. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Thousands of voters across South Florida headed to the polls on Monday, deciding not to wait until the last minute.

In-person early voting runs through Nov. 6 — letting voters cast their ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The polls are open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “So far so good,” said Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor.

In Palm Beach County, the busiest location was in Lantana, according to a spokeswoman. More than 12% of the county’s 1 million eligible voters cast a ballot by late Monday afternoon: More than 119,000 voted by mail and more than 7,400 came to vote in person by the end of the business day.

In Miami-Dade County, more than 8% of the county’s 1.5 million registered voters cast ballots by late Monday afternoon: More than 9,600 cast votes in person and an additional 117,000 mailed in their ballots. The busiest site was in Westchester, according to Robert Rodriguez, the assistant deputy Supervisor of Elections.

Broward had 7% of its 1.2 million voters who had cast ballots: By late Monday afternoon, more than 8,000 came to cast an early vote, and more than 90,000 mailed in their ballots.

In Broward, the largest voter turnout was in Coral Springs, followed by Pembroke Pines. Scott said while his office received complaints about precinct changes, it said it was an attempt to make right precinct changes after complaints from the last election.

He vowed “more tweaks” are still coming and “we‘ll keep adjusting it until it’s perfect.”

