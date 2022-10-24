ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Thousands head to the polls for early voting in South Florida

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3Gre_0ikmWdM400
Early voting began Monday at 24 locations across Broward, including at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center in Pompano Beach. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Thousands of voters across South Florida headed to the polls on Monday, deciding not to wait until the last minute.

In-person early voting runs through Nov. 6 — letting voters cast their ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The polls are open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “So far so good,” said Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor.

In Palm Beach County, the busiest location was in Lantana, according to a spokeswoman. More than 12% of the county’s 1 million eligible voters cast a ballot by late Monday afternoon: More than 119,000 voted by mail and more than 7,400 came to vote in person by the end of the business day.

In Miami-Dade County, more than 8% of the county’s 1.5 million registered voters cast ballots by late Monday afternoon: More than 9,600 cast votes in person and an additional 117,000 mailed in their ballots. The busiest site was in Westchester, according to Robert Rodriguez, the assistant deputy Supervisor of Elections.

Broward had 7% of its 1.2 million voters who had cast ballots: By late Monday afternoon, more than 8,000 came to cast an early vote, and more than 90,000 mailed in their ballots.

In Broward, the largest voter turnout was in Coral Springs, followed by Pembroke Pines. Scott said while his office received complaints about precinct changes, it said it was an attempt to make right precinct changes after complaints from the last election.

He vowed “more tweaks” are still coming and “we‘ll keep adjusting it until it’s perfect.”

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More details released on President Biden’s South Florida rally next week

The Democratic National Committee issued a few more details Wednesday about the get out the vote rally President Joe Biden is holding in South Florida one week before Election Day. The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Miami Gardens. People can sign up at the Democratic Party’s website, which said details about the location would be sent to those who RSVP. The signup form ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win

Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward School Board made right call on Cartwright | Editorial

The worst did not happen at a marathon session of the Broward County School Board Tuesday. That would have been a lame-duck board controlled by unelected appointees firing Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Four members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will be gone by Nov. 22. Cartwright has been permanent superintendent only since February, and the same board collectively rated her effective ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Early voting in the 2022 midterms begins

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Election Day is still a few weeks away, but early voting begins Monday. Voters can go to various locations across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to cast their ballots. Many people have already been voting through mail-in ballots. Voters have until Saturday, Oct. 29 to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame

He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ukrainian immigrant finds American dream through Sarpino’s Pizzeria

It was just a few years ago, 2018 to be exact, that Kateryna Tserkovniuk moved to South Florida and landed a job as a cashier at Sarpino’s Pizzeria in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The native of Ukraine worked her way to store manager, then regional manager, and now is poised — four years later, at age 26 — to open her own Sarpino’s franchise in Pompano Beach in early 2023. “There are a lot of ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Early Voting Runs Through November 6 in Tamarac

Registered voters can cast their ballots beginning Monday in Broward County. Early voting in the November 8 general is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 24, through Sunday, November 6. Among the county’s 24 early voting sites:. Coral Springs. Northwest Regional Library, 3151 University Dr.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Florida

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Free on-demand ride service Freebee is coming to another Broward city

Residents and visitors in several South Florida cities, including Hallandale Beach in southeastern Broward County, will soon have access to free door-to-door rides they can order from their smartphones. Freebee, an electric vehicle shuttle headquartered in Miami, currently provides service to 24 Florida cities and Virginia Beach, Virginia. Plans call for the service to soon expand into three ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Candidate for Doral Mayor skips ‘sham debate’ hosted by ‘fake outlet’

‘(It’s) one of those fly-by-night organizations that show up during an electoral season with no other purpose than to spread bad information.’. Debates are set to go down on this week between Doral governmental candidates, but at least one person vying for public office in the city isn’t participating.
DORAL, FL
South Florida Times

An Open Letter to Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami, FL

The Hon. Francis Suarez, Mayor Miami City Hall 3500 Pan American Drive Miami, FL 33133. Your intervention is urgently and immediately needed to correct an indefensible injustice, to save one of Miami’s most invaluable and irreplaceable natural and historic assets for generations to come, and to undo what can become a dangerous precedent and threat to democracy and responsible government in our future by exercising your Mayoral Veto power.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions

FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at an upcoming mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel,...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Northwest Broward to get its own Sprouts Farmers Market in Coconut Creek

Northwest Broward residents one day won’t have to travel to Deerfield Beach or Oakland Park to shop at Sprouts Farmers Market. The fast-growing specialty grocer — known for its wide selection of organic produce, fresh-cut meats, healthy hot entrees and packaged foods targeted to consumers on paleo, keto, plant-based and non-GMO diets — is planning to anchor a new commercial development in ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy