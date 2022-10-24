ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jets RB Breece Hall reportedly has torn ACL, ending promising rookie season

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
New York Jets running back Breece Hall's promising rookie season appears to be over.

According to multiple sources, tests show that Hall tore his ACL in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, effectively ending his first season in the NFL.

Hall's fateful fall came late in the second quarter. He was hit on a two-yard run with 3:37 left and went directly into the medical tent. When he emerged, he walked to a cart under his own power and was driven to the locker room.

This is a huge blow to the resurgent Jets, who have a 5-2 record and are one of the great shocks of the NFL season so far. Before the injury, Hall was a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year honors and was having a fantastic first season. Coming into Week 7, he led the team with 609 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns. He's a major player in the Jets offense, and showed as much on Sunday when he ripped off a glorious 62-yard touchdown run with lightning speed.

The Jets knew pretty quickly on Sunday that Hall's injury was trouble. Following the game, head coach Robert Saleh told the media that the initial diagnosis was "not good."

Despite the injury and the grim prognosis, Hall was still excited to cheer his team when they beat the Broncos 16-9.

And even after reports of his torn ACL made the rounds, Hall was as positive as ever.

102.5 The Bone

JJ Watt, wife Kealia Watt welcome son Koa James

The Watt family has added another member to the team. Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his soccer pro wife, Kealia Watt, have welcomed their first child — a son named Koa James, People magazine reported. They announced the news on Instagram, saying the baby was born on...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

