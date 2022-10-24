ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Study: California has the most expensive fast-food burger combos in the U.S.

By Marc Sternfield
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUNR1_0ikmVygI00

If it seems like burger combo meals in California cost more (or a lot more) than most other places, you’re right.

MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices at fast food restaurants across the nation and found that San Francisco and Los Angeles are the two most expensive cities for burger meals in the U.S.

The financial advice website examined the cost of a burger, french fries and a drink across 145 restaurants in the 50 largest cities.

It found San Francisco, L.A. and New York were the most expensive cities with diners paying more than $14 for a burger combo at the major fast food chains.

Long Beach and Sacramento, California were also in the top 10.

The U.S. city with the least expensive burger combos was Tulsa, Oklahoma where diners are only paying an average of $6.55.

MoneyGeek also found burger meal prices have risen 9% from 2021 to 2022.

Burger King had the largest price increase, rising 21% across 39 cities, while Five Guys is the most expensive with a combo meal costing around $20.

Here are the 10 most expensive cities for burger combos, according to MoneyGeek

  • 1. San Francisco, California = $15.30
  • 2. Los Angeles, California = $14.59
  • 3. New York, New York = $14.22
  • 4. Long Beach, California = $13.08
  • 5. Washington, D.C. = $12.94
  • 6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania = $12.89
  • 7. Boston, Massachusetts = $12.69
  • 8. Sacramento, California = $12.67
  • 9. Seattle, Washington = $12.58
  • 10. Mesa, Arizona = $12.46
