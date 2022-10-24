NBC Rules Expert Believes Kenny Pickett’s First INT Against Dolphins Should Have Been Defensive Pass Interference

Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
Justin Fields, Bears beat Patriots blitz on touchdown pass
The New England Patriots were pressuring Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. They brought everyone at the second-year quarterback in the second quarter. A quick fake got Fields room to throw and he wiggled and wobbled a pass to Khalil Herbert, who was off to the...
Manning wanted Bears to run up the score late in win vs. Patriots
The Chicago Bears did the normal, classy thing at the end of Monday night's blowout win over the New England Patriots. Instead of embarrassing the Patriots further, the Bears chose to take a knee inside the 5-yard line in the final seconds of the game and finish off a 33-14 victory.
Mike Tomlin: Facing the undefeated Eagles will be an awesome challenge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers had the chances but could never find the daylight in the Sunshine State, losing 16-10 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, whose game status was in limbo as he entered the NFL's newly-modified concussion protocol, took to the...
Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8
The Colts have stated that Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8, and Sam Ehlinger will get the start in their home game against the Commanders. Though Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 flexor strain, the Colts have stated that Ehlinger will be the starter for the rest of the season. (Zak Keefer on Twitter)
The opening spread for Patriots-Jets is actually pretty surprising
The New England Patriots were just embarrassed on "Monday Night Football" at home in a 33-14 loss to a bad Chicago Bears team. The Patriots' quarterback situation also is an absolute mess right now. And yet, oddsmakers still like the Patriots' chances of bouncing back and beating the rival New...
Announcers set for Eagles vs. Steelers Week 8 matchup
The undefeated Eagles (6-0) will return to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since defeating the Cowboys 26-17 in Week 6. After a much-needed bye week, Philadelphia will host the 2-5 Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 8 contest broadcast on CBS Sports. The top game of the afternoon on...
Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets
Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Patriots-Jets, pick
The New England Patriots (3-3) are heading to Jersey to square off against the New York Jets. The Patriots are coming off a 33-14 loss on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, while the Jets are coming off a 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Here's everything you need...
