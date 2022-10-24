In light of a rising assessed value and the number of ongoing projects on the City of Jasper’s slate, the council approved issuing a $3,285,000 general obligation bond. Matt Eckerle, a principal with the Indianapolis office of the financial firm Baker Tilly, advised the council the assessed value for the city had jumped 13.2 percent in the past year compared to an average of just under 3.7 percent annually over the five years previous.

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO