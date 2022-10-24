Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officer injured in crash while chasing drive-by shooting suspects, police say
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robins officer is recovering from injuries they received while chasing multiple suspects in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department say the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 300 block of Peachtree Street to investigate a possible shooting.
Warner Robins man convicted in 19-year-old's Feb. 2021 shooting death
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man was convicted Wednesday in the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Deandre Nyke Pitts. According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney's Office, on February 21, 2021, the shooting happened when Gregory Davis and Pitts were at a home at 1305 Hartley Avenue. At some point during the evening, the two began to argue and fight. After being separated, Pitts sat down on a sofa in the living room. Davis went to another room, got a gun, and shot Pitts six times.
wgxa.tv
One in jail after Forsyth bank robbery
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail in Forsyth after robbing the Robins Financial Credit Union bank. According to a press release, Forsyth Police Officers responded to a panic alarm at the bank and were told a man approached the teller counter with his hand in his jacket pocket and pointed at the teller and demanded that she give him the money.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
wgxa.tv
Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
4 arrested in high-speed chase that ended in Warner Robins neighborhood after drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.:. Warner Robins police have arrested four people in the drive-by shooting that ended in a wreck. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, Carson Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan Richards, and Xavion Fluellen were arrested Monday evening and charged with the following:
wgxa.tv
Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
WLTX.com
Georgia man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
41nbc.com
Centerville Police investigating after body found on Jeanette Place
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Jeanette Place on Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Centerville Police conducted a welfare check on an elderly woman around noon...
wgxa.tv
Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
wgxa.tv
Camera Confusion: Macon residents seek out answers after being hit with 'unfair' tickets
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- At $100 dollars a pop, Major Brad Wolfe with the Bibb county Patrol Division says you'd think people would slow down. "It's huge, it's a very big problem it's like an epidemic right now speeding in the school zones as well as complaints we get in Bibb County...Speeding is very prevalent in Bibb County. It's a big problem," Wolfe said.
Macon man charged with insurance fraud after stealing brother's identity
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with insurance and identify fraud on Tuesday according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In October 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information. Roland was involved...
wgxa.tv
Inmate's death under investigation in Monroe County, suicide suspected
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The death of an inmate in Monroe County is under investigation. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was doing a headcount of inmates around 5:40 p.m., just prior to shift change. The release says that deputy discovered an inmate that had tried to kill himself. Medical aid was rendered and then the inmate was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The inmate, later indentified as 57-year-old Charles Leroy Jeffries, was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.
wgxa.tv
Police: Woman shot in drive-by shooting in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was shot in Warner Robins Sunday night in what investigators say is a drive-by shooting. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to a Carroll Drive address around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They believe the home was targeted in a drive-by shooting. They say a 20-year-old woman was sitting in a car and was hit by one of the bullets. She is in stable condition.
wgxa.tv
Deputies searching for missing woman known to frequent downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a missing woman. In a media release, deputies say they are looking for 42-year-old Jamie Ann Hulings (Burch). They say Hulings has not been heard from since June. A family member who Hulings had talked to on the phone last reported her missing in August.
WMAZ
Officer injured in accident after shots fired, chase in Warner Robins
Four people are in custody. The chase happened following a drive-by shooting.
wgxa.tv
Final defendant in Middle Georgia meth trafficking case pleads guilty
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The final defendant in a July 2021 drug trafficking case has pleaded guilty and is now awaiting sentencing after an operation put 30 people behind bars. 38-year-old Robert Justice of Chester is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using a cell phone to participate in the trafficking activity, according to U.S. Attorney David Estes.
Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot
CORDELE, Ga. — A man opened fire on in a restaurant Saturday night wounding four people, according to Cordele Police. They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 16 East Bar and Grill. Four total gunshot wound victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, and three remain in...
southgatv.com
OVERTURNED LOG TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 300 IN CRISP CO..
A traffic accident involving a log truck has been reported on highway 300 south in Crisp County, where local responders are responding to the scene. Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire and Rescue are on the scene. More details to come as the investigation continues.
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office receives over $90,000 in H.E.A.T. grant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded over $90,000 thanks to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s H.E.A.T. grant. BCSO is one of 21 law enforcement agencies that are receiving money for the Federal 2023 Fiscal year from the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T) grant. The total of the BCSO’s grant is $90,620.86.
