WMUR.com
New Hampshire inmate indicted on charges related to escape from jail in July
LACONIA, N.H. — An indictment is indicating how prosecutors said an inmate escaped from the Belknap County Jail this summer. >> New Hampshire inmate fled through exterior door, scaled fence to escape, officials say. Peter DiBiaso, 57, was eventually arrested in Corning, New York. He escaped through an unalarmed...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Anonymous person asks Maple Street business owner “if he’d like to go to jail today”
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
Man accused of killing Concord couple pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
CONCORD, N.H. — The man charged with the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid waived his arraignment that was scheduled for Wednesday and pleaded not guilty in the case. Logan Clegg will remain in police custody but still has the right to request a bail hearing at a later date.
WMUR.com
Man accused of murdering Concord couple set to be arraigned Wednesday
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple returned to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to officials with the state attorney general's office. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April...
WMUR.com
Judge to take motion over DNA under advisement in Danielle Dauphinais case
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman charged with killing her 5-year-old son in 2021 intends to claim that her boyfriend was responsible. The defense strategy came to light Wednesday night during a motions hearing, which Danielle Dauphinais was expected to attend, but she did not appear because she refused to be transported to the courthouse.
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
WMUR.com
Dispositional conference held in Kayla Montgomery case
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A dispositional conference was held Wednesday afternoon in the case involving the stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who investigators believe was killed by her father. Kayla Montgomery was not present for the hearing, which was brief. Earlier this week, investigators announced that Adam Montgomery would...
WMUR.com
Man on meth arrested for burglary after found in Seabrook home with ax, police say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A man is behind bars Wednesday after police said he was inside a stranger’s basement under the influence of meth and damaged their HVAC system with an ax. This all happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. when police said they got a call about a burglary. The homeowner reported they heard someone banging around in their basement.
WMUR.com
Man in Canada identified as suspect in series of bomb threats against Boston landmarks, hospitals
BOSTON — Law enforcement officials have identified a suspect in a series of bomb threats made against hospitals and landmarks in Boston. Joshua Kimble, of Peterborough, Ontario, is accused of threatening Boston Children's Hospital several times online on Sept. 9. Investigators believe over the next four days, Kimble also...
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery charged with murdering his daughter, Harmony Montgomery
Adam Montgomery has been charged with murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Attorney General John Formella made the announcement Monday at the Manchester Police Department, flanked by Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and other law enforcement officials. "Earlier this morning, Adam Montgomery was arrested for the murder of Harmony Montgomery...
manchesterinklink.com
Adam Montgomery charged with murder as Police Chief thanks investigators: ‘Every single one of you has been the voice of Harmony,’
MANCHESTER, NH – In detailing the charges brought against Adam Montgomery on Monday, accused of murdering his young daughter, Harmony Montgomery, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg tried to keep his composure. But his raw emotion reflected the weight of this investigation and the toll it has taken not only on Harmony’s family or the community at large, but on his investigative team.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations hover between close numbers over past couple days
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire COVID-19-positive hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, still hovering around 130 people for the past couple of days. There are 131 patients in New Hampshire hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly down from 138 people Tuesday. There were also 131 patients who were positive for COVID-19 in hospitals Monday. Of those 131 people, 32 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
nbcboston.com
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
WMUR.com
Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals increase Tuesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who tested positive for COVID-19 increased Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 138 people who tested positive Tuesday, up from 131 people on Monday. Of those 138 people, 32 are specifically being treated for the virus, which is three people less from Monday.
NECN
Video Shows Harmony Montgomery's Father Interrogated: ‘Can You Tell Me That She's Alive?'
Newly obtained police video shows when officers first questioned Adam Montgomery about the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, whom he's now charged with killing. The footage shows Manchester, New Hampshire, police questioning Montgomery in December 2021, two years after Harmony is believed to have been killed, when she was...
nbcboston.com
Man Indicted in Killings of Man, Woman in New Hampshire
A Grand Jury in New Hampshire has returned indictments on the man accused in the shooting deaths of a man and a woman in Gorham earlier this year, according to the state's attorney general's office. The Grand Jury returned indictments charging Craig Keville, 33, with two counts of first-degree murder...
WMUR.com
2 New Hampshire school districts receiving more than $1 million each for cleaner school buses
Two New Hampshire school districts will receive more than $1 million each for greener school buses. Henniker will get nearly a $1.6 million federal grant and Rumney will get a grant of nearly $1.2 million. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law through the EPA's Clean School Bus Program. "Anybody...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Anthony McCarty Of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI
On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI. Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night Vermont State Police responded to the area of Ferguson Hill, and Cabot Road, in the town of Walden, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. Vermont State Police say the operator of...
