Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Man accused of murdering Concord couple set to be arraigned Wednesday

CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple returned to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to officials with the state attorney general's office. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Judge to take motion over DNA under advisement in Danielle Dauphinais case﻿

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman charged with killing her 5-year-old son in 2021 intends to claim that her boyfriend was responsible. The defense strategy came to light Wednesday night during a motions hearing, which Danielle Dauphinais was expected to attend, but she did not appear because she refused to be transported to the courthouse.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

Dispositional conference held in Kayla Montgomery case

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A dispositional conference was held Wednesday afternoon in the case involving the stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who investigators believe was killed by her father. Kayla Montgomery was not present for the hearing, which was brief. Earlier this week, investigators announced that Adam Montgomery would...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Man on meth arrested for burglary after found in Seabrook home with ax, police say

SEABROOK, N.H. — A man is behind bars Wednesday after police said he was inside a stranger’s basement under the influence of meth and damaged their HVAC system with an ax. This all happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. when police said they got a call about a burglary. The homeowner reported they heard someone banging around in their basement.
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

Adam Montgomery charged with murdering his daughter, Harmony Montgomery

Adam Montgomery has been charged with murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery. Attorney General John Formella made the announcement Monday at the Manchester Police Department, flanked by Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and other law enforcement officials. "Earlier this morning, Adam Montgomery was arrested for the murder of Harmony Montgomery...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Adam Montgomery charged with murder as Police Chief thanks investigators: ‘Every single one of you has been the voice of Harmony,’

MANCHESTER, NH – In detailing the charges brought against Adam Montgomery on Monday, accused of murdering his young daughter, Harmony Montgomery, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg tried to keep his composure. But his raw emotion reflected the weight of this investigation and the toll it has taken not only on Harmony’s family or the community at large, but on his investigative team.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations hover between close numbers over past couple days

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire COVID-19-positive hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, still hovering around 130 people for the past couple of days. There are 131 patients in New Hampshire hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly down from 138 people Tuesday. There were also 131 patients who were positive for COVID-19 in hospitals Monday. Of those 131 people, 32 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive

LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals increase Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who tested positive for COVID-19 increased Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 138 people who tested positive Tuesday, up from 131 people on Monday. Of those 138 people, 32 are specifically being treated for the virus, which is three people less from Monday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
nbcboston.com

Man Indicted in Killings of Man, Woman in New Hampshire

A Grand Jury in New Hampshire has returned indictments on the man accused in the shooting deaths of a man and a woman in Gorham earlier this year, according to the state's attorney general's office. The Grand Jury returned indictments charging Craig Keville, 33, with two counts of first-degree murder...
GORHAM, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Anthony McCarty Of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI

On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI. Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night Vermont State Police responded to the area of Ferguson Hill, and Cabot Road, in the town of Walden, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. Vermont State Police say the operator of...
VERMONT STATE

