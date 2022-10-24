ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRS announces increase in allowable contributions to 401(k) accounts

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that beginning in 2023, contributions to 401(k) accounts and other retirement plans will be increased by up to nearly 10%.

Beginning next year, a contribution of up to $22,500 will be allowed for 401(K), 403(b), most 457 plans, and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan. That amount is $2,000 more than is allowed now.

In other changes:

· The limit on annual contributions to an IRA increased to $6,500, up from $6,000.

· The catch-up contribution limit for employees ages 50 and over who participate in 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan is increased to $7,500.

· Eligibility to deduct an IRA contribution depends on income and if your employer offers a workplace retirement plan. Click here to see the income levels.

