Platform to Serve as the First Online and In-Person Resource for Sparkling Wine Lovers, Makers, and Thought-Leaders. Amista Vineyards, the Dry Creek Valley winery in Healdsburg, California known for its extensive lineup of classic and unique sparkling wines as well as Rhône-style bottlings today announced the launch of a brand-new community for sparkling wine producers, enthusiasts, and leaders. Named “Sparkling Discoveries,” the community aims to be the first brand-agnostic informational resource and hub for all things sparkling wine, including news, interviews and maker profiles, events, education, and more. Appropriately, the platform will officially launch on Global Champagne Day, this year falling on October 28, 2022.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO