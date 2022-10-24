Read full article on original website
Bouncing Back: Napa Valley Tourism Remains Strong Thanks to the Region’s Focus on the Land
The Napa Valley Ag Preserve Protects Working Landscapes and. Despite the devastating wildfires that recently rocked the region – and much to the delight of businesses that rely on tourism – visitors from around the world continue to flock to Napa Valley, Calif., one of the world’s premier wine regions.
Dry Creek Sparkling Wine Icon Amista Vineyards Launches Landmark Sparkling Wine Community, “Sparkling Discoveries” in Time for Global Champagne Day
Platform to Serve as the First Online and In-Person Resource for Sparkling Wine Lovers, Makers, and Thought-Leaders. Amista Vineyards, the Dry Creek Valley winery in Healdsburg, California known for its extensive lineup of classic and unique sparkling wines as well as Rhône-style bottlings today announced the launch of a brand-new community for sparkling wine producers, enthusiasts, and leaders. Named “Sparkling Discoveries,” the community aims to be the first brand-agnostic informational resource and hub for all things sparkling wine, including news, interviews and maker profiles, events, education, and more. Appropriately, the platform will officially launch on Global Champagne Day, this year falling on October 28, 2022.
A New Office in Downtown Napa for a Wine and Spirits Company Legacy Barrel Services, LLC
Legacy Barrel Services, LLC has moved into the beautiful downtown Napa building, Alexandria Square, corner of Brown and 2. Their modern style office space was designed by Kathleen Pfaff of Kathleen Pfaff Design located in Tiburon, CA. It has a modern bohemian aesthetic way that features neutral earth tones and layered textures, mixed metals, and art and photography evocative of the wine and spirits industries. The unique preserved Old Vine Zinfandel grapevine wall installation is the beautiful introduction to Legacy barrel Service, LLC.
Inaugural Wine Country Weekend Raises Over $1 Million
Tim McGraw and Guy Fieri headlined multi day benefit to support brain health and wellness for veterans, first responders and healthcare providers. YOUNTVILLE, October 26, 2022 — GRAMMY award-winning singer and actor Tim McGraw partnered with renowned American restaurateur, Emmy award winning and Food Network star, Chef Guy Fieri to raise over $1 million at the inaugural Wine Country Weekend, held October 21 & 22, 2022 in the Napa Valley. Created in association with The Guy Fieri Foundation, The Neighbor’s Keeper Advised Fund, and The Tug McGraw Foundation, the event raised awareness and support for our nation’s veterans, first responders, and healthcare providers.
Lake County Winery Association Awarded Key Grant
The Lake County Winery Association is thrilled to secure a $440,476 grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) to support its “When You Think Wine, Think Lake County” initiative. This exciting new focus aims to firm up the understanding of the bounty of Lake County in the minds of younger consumers, and to cultivate their lifelong dedication and support.
