People are calling Netflix series similar to Game of Thrones 'one of the best in history'
House of The Dragon came to an end this week, leaving many fans searching for their next fix of fantasy. Just like when Game of Thrones left our screens, as well as disappointing the vast majority of its loyal fans, the show also left a big hole in people's lives, with many asking just one question: what next?
Maisie Williams Admits ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’
Maisie Williams is weighing in on the “Game of Thrones” final season discourse. On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.” She added that the HBO series “started really strong.” “It kinda popped off,” Maisie said. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.” She continued, “I was heartbroken when...
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
wegotthiscovered.com
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 25
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been dethroned! In a rather shocking change since the last time we checked in on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 list, the new sci-fi series The Peripheral has taken the top spot from The Rings of Power, a little over a week after the fantasy epic's Season 1 finale and almost two months since it debuted at No. 1. Outer Range has also rejoined the list after a long time off, because singing cowboys and giant holes are cool.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ final season new episodes for free
Daryl and Carol search for their friends who disappeared in episode 20 of “The Walking Dead” premiering on Sunday, Oct. 23. Episodes will air every Sunday until the finale on November 20. Viewers looking to stream the final episodes can do so with Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
‘The Winchesters’: Everything to Know About Jensen Ackles’ ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff
Carry on, my wayward son. Following the end of The CW's Supernatural, Jensen Ackles surprised loyal viewers with the promise that there would be more to the story. “After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Ackles told Deadline […]
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
The weather is turning crisp and folks are preparing to cuddle up with Amazon Prime Video for the winter ahead (or the slightly less hot season, depending on your location). This month’s mix of content includes Oscar nominees as well as new television shows spread throughout both Prime Video and Freevee. The main one to keep your eyes on is Hugo Blick’s “The English,” starring Emily Blunt. Set in 1890, the series focuses on aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), who journeys to the American West seeking revenge for the man she blames for the death of her son. While on...
epicstream.com
Prime Video Reveals First Look at Fallout TV Series
Prime Video has revealed the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series, which is based on Bethesda's series of role-playing games set in a post-apocalyptic world. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Kilter Films and Prime Video revealed the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout TV series that's currently being developed.
You have less than a week to claim five free months of HBO Max
Over the last few months, HBO Max has been offering a deal that'll give you 40% off if you prepay for a year of streaming, but you only have until October 30th to sign up.
CNET
HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Finale: What Time It Airs in Your Time Zone
It arrives on Sunday. The one we've been waiting for, the Big Kahuna: House of the Dragon's season 1 finale. It's been a long journey. Nearly 20 years have passed between the premiere and the finale, but it appears we're about to see the Targaryen Civil War kick off in earnest.
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale Draws Strong Viewership for HBO
After the reaction to the end of Game of Thrones, there were many questions about whether House of the Dragon would be able to reach the same success. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10 -- the season finale -- netted 9.3 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, becoming the biggest finale night for an HBO original since the series-ender of the mothership in 2019.
‘Sausage Party’ Animated Series Cooked Up At Amazon
Sausage Party is heading to the small screen. Amazon has ordered a series spinoff of the 2016 animated feature with cast members including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton returning to lend their voices to the anthropomorphic groceries. Related Story Marc Resteghini Steps Down, Nick Pepper & Laura Lancaster Expand Responsibilities In Amazon Studios TV Restructuring – The Dish Related Story Amazon Resumes Political Contributions To Lawmakers Who Voted To Block 2020 Electoral Vote Count Related Story Jason Katims' 'As We See It' Canceled At Amazon After One Season The streamer is planning to launch Sausage Party: Foodtopia in 2024. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha...
Netflix’s Dead To Me Is Bringing An ER Reunion To The Final Season
The final season of Netflix's Dead to Me is staging an ER reunion.
'1899': Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot
The creators of "Dark" return to Netflix for a brand-new series, and the streaming platform has released new details about the show.
A.V. Club
The Roys are back in town: HBO shares first teaser trailer for season four of Succession
Ahead of last night’s House Of The Dragon finale, HBO shared some news on its other familial drama, Succession. In a new teaser trailer, we got a first look at where the Roys currently stand, and a timeline for their return. When we last saw the Roy siblings, Kendall...
The Simpsons Get Anime Makeover for Death Note Spoof — Watch Sneak Peek
It’s The Simpsons as you’ve never seen them before. Sunday’s “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” (Fox, 8/7c) includes a segment inspired by the popular anime series Death Note, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at some of the key characters in action. For the unfamiliar, Death Note follows a boy named Light (played in this episode by Lisa) who comes into the possession of a supernatural book capable of killing anyone whose name is written in its pages, presuming that the person writing knows both the victim’s name and face. Light is accompanied by a dark spirit named Ryuk, who receives a Simpsons-appropriate...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
