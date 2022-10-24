Read full article on original website
Jack E. Patton, 96, Jasper
Jack E. Patton, 96, of Jasper, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Brookside Village in Jasper. Jack was born in Washington County, Ind., on November 6, 1925, to Arthur S. and Louise (Stephenson) Patton. He married Lillian Heichelbech on May 3, 1951. She preceded him...
Kathy D. Gayheart, 68, Huntingburg
Kathy D. Gayheart, 68, of Huntingburg, went home to be with the Lord at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 25, 1954, in Washington, Ind., to Gene and Norma (Fettic) Shandy. She worked for Toyota and attended...
Estella A. Toler, 95, Otwell
Estella A. Toler, 95, passed away at 1:00 a.m. October 23, 2022. She was born in Pike County, Ind., on November 11, 2026, to Roy and Agnes (Onyett) Harrison. She married the love of her life, John Grester Toler. Estella was owner/operator of Estella’s Ceramic Shop for over 40 years....
Mirna Dubon, 50, Huntingburg
Mirna Dubon, 50, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:43 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 18, 1972, in Chalatenango, El Salvador, to Saul Cruz Dubon and Luisinda Lozano de Cruz. Mirna was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She worked in...
2022 Southwest Indiana Agriculture Summit, Nov. 10
The 2022 Southwest Indiana Agriculture Economic Summit will be held Thursday, November 10th. Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District and Vincennes University Jasper, will host the Ag Summit at the VU Jasper Campus, CTIM Theatre. The Ag Summit is geared towards updating local...
Shoals Parent Association Craft and Hobby show Sat. Nov. 5
The Shoals Parent Association is hosting a craftshow fundraiser at the Shoals High School on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Shoals Parent Association proudly supports the students and staff at Shoals Community Schools.
Dubois County Veterans Day observance to honor Knust
Veterans Day Observance of the Dubois County Veterans Council will be held on Saturday, November 5th. Kent Schreiner, President of the Dubois County Veterans Council and Commander of Post #124, announced activities will begin with a 8:00 a.m. mass at St. Joseph Church Jasper with all veterans posts and organizations posting their colors.
Jasper City Mill hosting Gallery Walk featuring Jasper artist, Teresa Robinson
The Dubois County Art Guild will install a new exhibit featuring Jasper artist Teresa “Tere” Robinson at the Jasper City Mill on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The new exhibit will be on display through May 2023. The public is invited to the Jasper City Mill, open Thursday through Sunday.
Willie Watson set to take the stage at Astra in November
Folk singer Willie Watson is coming to Jasper on Saturday, November 12, for a solo performance at the Astra. The music will kick off at 7:30 p.m., with Watson scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com Reserved seating tickets on the main floor and balcony are $25.
Letter: Former county councilman supports Quinn
Anthony Quinn will make a great judge. In the past, I worked with him on the Community Correction Board and often when he would appear before the County Council. I found him to be fair, insightful, and honest. Dubois County government has been blessed with people like Anthony, and he will be a great asset to our judicial system.
Letter: I support Birk for judge
I support John Birk for Judge because I believe too many people can avoid rehabilitation/correction due to too many plea agreements in Dubois County. Plea agreements happen when prosecutors allow a criminal defendant to plead to a lesser charge to get a lesser sentence. Thankfully the judge must approve these agreements. They can reject an agreement when they believe the criminal should not get a lower sentence.
Dubois County Clerk reports 1,555 votes cast so far in early voting
Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock reported early voting is going well. As of Monday at noon, they have processed 1,555 voters through the 35th Street Fire Station. She said they have had a steady flow of voters at the location since it started on October 12. “We did add more...
Health Department offering Covid-19 pediatric boosters and continues to offer flu vaccinations
The FDA and CDC have authorized the use of the Covid-19 Pediatric bivalent booster for individuals who meet the guidelines as outlined below:. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine bivalent is now authorized for use in people ages 6 years and older. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine bivalent is now authorized for use in people...
