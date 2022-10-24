ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Juventus already working on contract renewal for latest teenage sensation

Last night, Juventus looked like a team in shambles for the largest part of their Champions League encounter against Benfica. However, the Italian club vastly improved following the introduction of young players in the second half, with Samuel Iling-Junior being chief amongst them. The winger caused havoc on the left...
The Independent

Denmark World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Denmark are quietly confident about their chances at this World Cup, and so they should be: last month they beat France 2-0 to complete a home-and-away double of victories over the world champions in the Nations League. It followed a peerless World Cup qualification in which the Danes racked up goals against decent sides like Austria and Israel, winning their first nine games and conceding only once until losing a dead rubber against Scotland in their final match. In amongst that spell fell the rescheduled Euro 2020, where they made a deep run to the semi-finals galvanised by the...
CBS Sports

Champions League score picks, predictions: Barcelona, Juventus under pressure on Matchday 5

It may be hard to believe, but Champions League Matchday 5 is already here. Just six points remain for teams to punch their tickets to the knockout stages, and numerous big clubs like Barcelona and Juventus find themselves in complicated situations. More spots in the next round will be secured this week, but entering these matches only Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City have clinched.
DBLTAP

David Raum FIFA 23: How to Complete the Rulebreakers SBC

David Raum FIFA 23 Rulebreakers SBC went live Oct. 25 during the second week of the Ultimate Team promotion. Rulebreakers is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion in which EA Sports reallocates player stats to change how they operate in games. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo in Team 1 had his shooting downgraded and his dribbling upgraded. It's an exciting promotion if the correct players are chosen and upgrades are handed out correctly.
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Out of Position Release Date Confirmed

FIFA 23 Out of Position release date has been confirmed via a loading screen in Ultimate Team. Out of Position is the next FIFA Ultimate Team promotion following Rulebreakers. Out of Position looks to take elements of Shapeshifters and change a player's normal position. Position changes are even more valuable this year considering the new position system in the game. And, for those who pay attention to leaks, the full team has already been leaked ahead of the promotion starting.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Sporting unable to match Ronaldo's wages

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim says everyone at the club "dreams" of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club - however, the Portuguese side cannot afford the Manchester United forward's wages. (Football.London), external. Ronaldo's options of a move to the United States include Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami, LA Galaxy...
FOX Sports

Juventus eliminated as Benfica wins 4-3 to advance in CL

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — For the first time in nearly a decade, Juventus has failed to advance from the Champions League group stage. Rafa Silva scored twice as Benfica handed Juventus its fourth loss in five matches with a 4-3 win Tuesday to seal a spot in the knockout stage.
FOX Sports

Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday,. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...
SB Nation

Manchester City Women v Blackburn Rovers Women: Match Preview and Prediction

Manchester City begin their defence of the Intercontinental Cup as they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Academy Stadium. The blues came from a goal down in the final in March to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Wimbledon to claim Gareth Taylor’s second major trophy as manager, and face Championship side Rovers in this season’s opening match.

