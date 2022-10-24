Read full article on original website
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores A Header As Liverpool Go Two Up Away To Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez's incredible header to double Liverpool's lead away to Ajax in the Champions League.
The 15 most miraculous Champions League group stage escapes
Barcelona seem intent on making the Champions League difficult this season – but history might offer them some encouragement
Liverpool's Missing Players For Champions League Clash With Ajax
Jurgen Klopp will be without a number of key players as Liverpool face Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Juventus already working on contract renewal for latest teenage sensation
Last night, Juventus looked like a team in shambles for the largest part of their Champions League encounter against Benfica. However, the Italian club vastly improved following the introduction of young players in the second half, with Samuel Iling-Junior being chief amongst them. The winger caused havoc on the left...
Denmark World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Denmark are quietly confident about their chances at this World Cup, and so they should be: last month they beat France 2-0 to complete a home-and-away double of victories over the world champions in the Nations League. It followed a peerless World Cup qualification in which the Danes racked up goals against decent sides like Austria and Israel, winning their first nine games and conceding only once until losing a dead rubber against Scotland in their final match. In amongst that spell fell the rescheduled Euro 2020, where they made a deep run to the semi-finals galvanised by the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Erik Ten Hag Set For Face To Face Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo On Tuesday
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is set for crunch face to face talks with Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League predictions, picking the 16 teams to advance: Atletico, Barca and Juventus in trouble
The business end of the Champions League group stages is well and truly upon us with just two rounds of games left, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. What better time, then, to predict exactly how everything will shake out. Who will be the 16 teams fighting to be in Istanbul come June and which sides will gatecrash the Europa League?
France looks to Mbappé and Benzema to win a 3rd World Cup
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé helped France win the World Cup four years ago, becoming a superstar in the process. This time, the tournament could serve as a welcome escape from the pressures of Paris Saint-Germain, and also a chance to play in his favorite position. For Karim...
Barcelona eliminated from UEFA Champions League at group stage
Barcelona have once again been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage following Inter's win at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday evening.
CBS Sports
Champions League score picks, predictions: Barcelona, Juventus under pressure on Matchday 5
It may be hard to believe, but Champions League Matchday 5 is already here. Just six points remain for teams to punch their tickets to the knockout stages, and numerous big clubs like Barcelona and Juventus find themselves in complicated situations. More spots in the next round will be secured this week, but entering these matches only Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City have clinched.
David Raum FIFA 23: How to Complete the Rulebreakers SBC
David Raum FIFA 23 Rulebreakers SBC went live Oct. 25 during the second week of the Ultimate Team promotion. Rulebreakers is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion in which EA Sports reallocates player stats to change how they operate in games. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo in Team 1 had his shooting downgraded and his dribbling upgraded. It's an exciting promotion if the correct players are chosen and upgrades are handed out correctly.
FIFA 23 Out of Position Release Date Confirmed
FIFA 23 Out of Position release date has been confirmed via a loading screen in Ultimate Team. Out of Position is the next FIFA Ultimate Team promotion following Rulebreakers. Out of Position looks to take elements of Shapeshifters and change a player's normal position. Position changes are even more valuable this year considering the new position system in the game. And, for those who pay attention to leaks, the full team has already been leaked ahead of the promotion starting.
UEFA Women's Champions League: Where To Watch Chelsea v Vllaznia
Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea Women in action against Vllaznia, for wherever you are in the world.
BBC
Transfer news: Sporting unable to match Ronaldo's wages
Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim says everyone at the club "dreams" of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club - however, the Portuguese side cannot afford the Manchester United forward's wages. (Football.London), external. Ronaldo's options of a move to the United States include Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami, LA Galaxy...
This Foul On Chelsea Defender Thiago Silva Had His Wife Asking: "Is It A Soccer Game Or MMA?"
There were 27 fouls awarded during Chelsea's 2-1 win at Salzburg in Champions League Group E.
Sporting CP coach rules out Cristiano Ronaldo deal over wages
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim discusses potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer.
FOX Sports
Juventus eliminated as Benfica wins 4-3 to advance in CL
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — For the first time in nearly a decade, Juventus has failed to advance from the Champions League group stage. Rafa Silva scored twice as Benfica handed Juventus its fourth loss in five matches with a 4-3 win Tuesday to seal a spot in the knockout stage.
FOX Sports
Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday,. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...
SB Nation
Manchester City Women v Blackburn Rovers Women: Match Preview and Prediction
Manchester City begin their defence of the Intercontinental Cup as they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Academy Stadium. The blues came from a goal down in the final in March to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Wimbledon to claim Gareth Taylor’s second major trophy as manager, and face Championship side Rovers in this season’s opening match.
