wnynewsnow.com
Local Arts Communities to Get New York State Funding
NEW YORK, NY (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State is dolling out $32 million for the arts spread across over a thousand organizations across the state. “This $32 million is the latest significant investment in the State’s unprecedented efforts to strengthen the arts and welcome...
wnynewsnow.com
Abortion Advocates and Democrats Rally Ahead of Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Monday, dozens of abortion rights advocates took to the State Capitol with just 15 days until the general election. High-profile races in Pennsylvania, specifically the race for governor, could shape the future of abortion access in the commonwealth. Advocates and Democratic lawmakers are looking to mobilize voters, especially women, ahead of Nov. 8.
wnynewsnow.com
New York Warns of EBT Card Skimming
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) – New York State has issued a warning alerting those that use an EBT card of potential card skimming. This comes on the heels of a report last week of scammers sending misleading emails to recipients of EBT benefits. Officials explained that the card-reading skimmers allow...
