Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
ZDNet
Time to upgrade? Google Chrome is going to end support for these old versions of Windows
Google is finally dropping Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 around February 2023. Google will drop support for the two legacy Windows versions in the Chrome 110 stable release, which is pencilled in for February 7. That version of Chrome makes Windows 10 the new minimum requirement for Chrome for Windows.
ZDNet
All eyes on Microsoft's Azure, Cloud numbers in Q1 FY'23
More than half of Microsoft's $50.1 billion in revenues ($25.7 billion) for Q1 FY'23 came from the "Microsoft Cloud." But Wall Street wasn't happy with Azure's 35 percent growth, year-over-year for the quarter, nor for projections that Azure revenues will be down five points sequentially in Q2. (The Microsoft Cloud,...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
itechpost.com
Windows 10 KB5018482 Updates Have Been Released
Despite the release of Windows 11 this early October, there have been updates for Windows 10, still. There are 19 improvements released in the KB5018482 Preview cumulative update for Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1, and Windows 10 21H2. The C Preview update is optional, so users will have to...
ZDNet
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 hands-on: This looks familiar...
Microsoft is once again revamping its entire lineup of Surface devices. This includes a brand-new, fifth edition of its Surface Laptop. I've only had about a day with the unit so far. So, I thought it made sense to focus on giving my first impressions of the company's latest take on what a laptop designed for its Windows operating system should be.
ZDNet
How to set up two-factor authentication for your Facebook account
Your Facebook account is a rich target for cyber criminals. You certainly don't want a random hacker posting in your name if they manage to take over your account, which also contains personal information – your date of birth, your phone number and more – that you wouldn't want exposed, and could help attackers crack your other accounts.
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
ZDNet
How to enable Google Assistant quick phrases on your Pixel phone to save time
I use Google Assistant quite a bit on my Pixel phones. Being able to take care of certain tasks without having to type on that tiny keyboard makes my life considerably more efficient. But wouldn't it be even better if one could make Google Assistant a bit more efficient?. Well,...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Photo Shuffle for Your iOS 16 Lock Screen
In a long list of Lock Screen customizations announced with iOS 16, Photo Shuffle is one that stands out. With Photo Shuffle, you'll see multiple photos on your Lock Screen throughout the day, kind of like a slideshow of your gallery. You can choose the pictures displayed or opt for an automatic selection too.
ZDNet
Samsung's The Frame TV just dropped to less than $1000 on Amazon
Televisions are often a centerpiece in our living rooms, but they aren't the best decoration -- until now. Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV not only allows you to stream movies, football games, and shows -- it also displays works of art. And good news: Right now, Samsung's The Frame TV is available for $997, saving you $500 off the original price.
ZDNet
Are laptops under $500 worth it? These laptops answer that questions with a big 'yes.'
The best laptop with the longest battery life The laptops on this list can keep you online and working longer when you need to be unplugged. Read now. With the ever-growing technology industry, more people are getting out of the office and participating in remote work or a hybrid work environment. But nowadays, people don't use computers just for work and school, college students like myself use laptops to stream their favorite shows, scroll around social media, and games.
ZDNet
Remote work still has problems. Can Webex fix them?
Years after the pandemic forced knowledge workers to sign into their jobs from home, most CEOs are ready to bring people back into the office – even if their employees aren't interested in returning. The result, said Cisco's Jeetu Patel, is "there's a lot of experimentation going on right...
How to change the default start page for File Explorer on Windows 11 2022 Update
In this guide, we'll show you the easy steps to change the File Explorer settings to open on another location by default.
CNET
How to Use Multiple Desktops on One Screen in Windows 11
Using virtual desktops in Windows 11 can be highly advantageous, particularly for anyone with a single-monitor setup. If you're still working from home due to the pandemic and juggling several different projects on the same computer, multiple desktops can be a life-saver. The Task View pane in Windows 11 allows...
ZDNet
Winter is coming: This backup power station could come in handy soon
Winter is coming. A time for storms and power outages. And it seems like blackouts are in the cards for us in the UK. What better time to invest in a battery power station, the modern answer to the noisy, smelly, dangerous gasoline generator. Think of a battery power station...
ZDNet
Samsung heir Jay Y Lee appointed as executive chairman of tech giant
Samsung said on Thursday that its board has approved the appointment of Jay Y Lee, the de facto leader of the Samsung business group, as executive chairman of Samsung Electronics. According to Samsung, the board cited the current uncertain global business environment and the "pressing need for stronger accountability and...
