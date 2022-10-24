Independence Local Schools seeks to ensure student success beyond the classroom

Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland plans to spend $4.4 million to help ease child care costs, retain teachers
CLEVELAND — Cleveland city leaders and educators gathered at Louis Stokes Head Start on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act investment into early childhood education in Cleveland. The investment is $4.4 million that aims to retain teachers and give scholarships to students who need it. Cleveland...
Post-pandemic, Fairview Park City Schools partners with Baldwin Wallace to offer tutoring
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students continues to find school districts seeking interventions to put them back on track. In the Fairview Park City Schools, Teaching and Learning Director Melanie Wightman said the good news is that internal data reveals that, academically speaking, students didn’t suffer the level of learning loss that has been reported around the nation.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School shouldn’t drop Chinese curriculum
In early spring, it was announced that Chinese would no longer be offered to students at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. It is unclear what will become of the program in the future, but for now the current Chinese 2 class will be the last class to complete the foreign language program.
spectrumnews1.com
The Nation’s Report Card shows Cleveland Metropolitan School District's scores declining since 2019
CLEVELAND — The Nation’s Report Card shows drastic effects from COVID-19 in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Matthew Horwich is a tutor in the Cleveland area, specializing in standardized testing and mathematics. He said the pandemic is having a lasting effect on students, driving them to services like his to make up for the impact of two school years of bouncing between virtual and in-person learning.
Cleveland Jewish News
Childhood friends exercise new approach to working out with underused gyms
Zero Doubt Club, which has a location in Mayfield Heights and now open at The 9 in downtown Cleveland, is looking to break into the health and wellness industry by taking over under-utilized gyms and helping clients stick to their workout routines with an individualized approach. Eric Golubitsky, who is...
Mayor Bibb wants to double the size of Cleveland’s mental health response team: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking to double the size of a pilot program that integrates mental health professionals into 911 responses. The Crisis Intervention Team sends specially trained officers and mental health professionals to calls where someone is having a mental health crisis to reduce arrests, uses of force and hospital referrals.
Join “The Wild Party” at Chagrin Falls High School
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — If you’re looking for a wild party this weekend, look no further than the Academy for the Performing Arts’ production of Andrew Lippa’s “The Wild Party” which will be onstage October 27, 29 & 30 at the Chagrin Falls High School Performing Arts Center.
Richmond Heights passes updated outdoor lighting standards for businesses
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council took action Tuesday (Oct. 25) to increase lighting in all business areas and apartments by approving legislation aimed at making the city safer. At the same meeting, Police Chief Thomas Wetzel told of a program being conducted with a local business to make homes...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
University Hospital Women’s Health Nurse Recruitment Event
Right now, there is a need for nurses greater than ever across Northeast Ohio. UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital is looking for talented nurses to join their compassionate and dedicated team of Women’s Health professionals. Joining the UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital Team comes with many benefits including a sign-on...
Mayor Justin Bibb, City Council name their picks for powerful new Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nearly a year after Cleveland voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 24 to strengthen civilian oversight of police, Mayor Justin Bibb on Monday formally nominated his 10 choices to serve on the Community Police Commission. City Council also has decided its three picks for the commission, according to...
MAGNET’S new home in a renovated Hough elementary school in Cleveland aims to create opportunity, reverse industrial decline: Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s hard to think of a new urban project anywhere in Northeast Ohio that focuses more sharply on fighting industrial decline and economic inequality than the new home of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. MAGNET’s mission is twofold: It helps small- to mid-sized...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights' Ludlow neighborhood receives Ohio Historical Marker
When a bomb went off in the garage of John and Dorothy Pegg on Corby Road January 3, 1956, blowing a hole in the dining room wall of the black couple’s home, it rocked the Ludlow neighborhood. A neighbor, Bernard Isaacs, sprung into action, leading the effort to form...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Cuyahoga youth invited to dress up, meet area law enforcement at Thursday trunk-or-treat event
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement partners will host a trunk-or-treat event downtown on Thursday. The 8th annual Operation Safe Halloween will take place from 6-8 p.m. in front of the Justice Center on Lakeside Avenue. Free parking is available across the street...
Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think
Often miscast as violent criminals, most repeat defendants commit nonviolent crimes borne out of untreated addiction and mental illness, a Marshall Project analysis shows
Medina High School teacher on paid leave amid FBI investigation
A Medina teacher was placed on paid administrative leave amid a pending FBI investigation, the superintendent said.
Cleveland voters need to send a resounding ‘no’ to anti-gun-reform politicians Nov. 8: Jenny Spencer
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland City Council spent nearly 10 hours deliberating a piece of legislation this month regarding technology known as ShotSpotter. The California-based ShotSpotter Inc. has made a name for itself selling its proprietary technology to cities grappling with the gun violence epidemic. I do not feel unsafe in my...
South Euclid welcomes all to OctoberFeast Oct. 29 at Bexley Park
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nothing says fall like pumpkins, Halloween costumes and the sounds of laughter. Those things, and more, can be found at South Euclid’s OctoberFeast, to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29). The event, which will take place at Bexley Park, 1630 Wrenford...
Sherwin-Williams better prepared for a recession than it was ahead of previous recession, CEO says
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams Co. is better prepared to weather a recession today than it was during the latest recession more than a decade ago, the company’s CEO, John Morikis, told securities analysts during a conference call on Tuesday. That is in large part because the Cleveland-based paint maker...
Fearing lawsuit, Cleveland City Council may re-consider contract it already rejected in rare ‘no’ vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council members this week cast a rare “no” vote against a tech contract requested by municipal Clerk of Courts Earle B. Turner – a move that city lawyers now say could allow Turner to sue council, according to a council spokeswoman.
