Seahawks’ Carroll: DK Metcalf Won’t Need Surgery on Injured Knee

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Seattle’s star wide receiver seems to have avoided a serious knee injury.

The Seahawks can breathe a sigh of relief after coach Pete Carroll delivered some positive news about the severity of DK Metcalf ’s knee injury on Monday.

Speaking with Mike Salk and Brock Huard in his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Carroll revealed that the Pro Bowl wide receiver will not need surgery on his left knee. Metcalf did suffer an injury to his patellar tendon in the Week 7 win over the Chargers, but Carroll sounded rather optimistic about the latest news regarding his star wideout.

“We got a really good report this morning. He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar tendon some,” Carroll said, per All Seahawks . “It’s a great report.”

Carroll did not provide any further information about a recovery timeline for Metcalf, but said the receiver was eager to get back out the practice field as soon as Wednesday. The Seattle coach admitted that such a quick return may be unrealistic and that it remains unclear exactly how long the 24-year-old will be out.

The update is promising, considering Metcalf was carted off the field after suffering the knee injury on a contested pass from Geno Smith late in the first half Sunday. The Seahawks quickly ruled Metcalf out for the rest of the game, causing further concern about his status going forward.

Metcalf has been a focal point of Seattle’s passing game so far this season, having hauled in 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns. If he misses any of the team’s upcoming games, Marquise Goodwin–who caught a pair of touchdowns against the Chargers–and Dee Eskridge will be asked to fill in, alongside veteran Tyler Lockett, for the current NFC West leaders.

Comments / 0

 

